Wrexham star James McClean marks World Autism Month by meeting young fans

Wrexham winger James McClean and his family have marked World Autism Month at an event in Dublin.

The 33-year-old Republic of Ireland international revealed last year that he had been diagnosed with autism.

He attended the event alongside his wife Erin and their six-year-old daughter Willow-Ivy, who is also autistic.

They were hosted by AsIAm, Ireland’s Autism Charity, at the Dylan Hotel in Dublin, where McClean met young autistic football fans from the charity’s Family Support Programme.

Recently diagnosed with autism, inspired by his daughter Willow-Ivy, McClean emphasised the importance of raising awareness about neurodiversity and stated there is “no shame” in disclosing a diagnosis.

Speaking at the event AsIAm chief executive Adam Harris said: “James McClean is a fantastic role model for young autistic people. His openness about his and his daughter’s autism diagnoses empowers others to embrace their identities without fear of judgment.

“This year, as AsIAm celebrates its 10th anniversary, his support is especially meaningful.

“We continue to work towards a more inclusive society, and having champions like James advocate for understanding and acceptance of neurodiversity is pivotal to our mission.”

McClean has made 42 appearances and scored four goals for Wrexham since joining the club from Wigan last August.

Last weekend the Welsh side celebrated promotion to League One with a crushing 6-0 victory over Forest Green Rovers at STōK Cae Ras.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

