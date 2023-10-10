Wrexham University professor under fire for criticism of bilingual road signs
A professor at Wrexham University has been widely criticised for describing bilingual road signs in Wales as ‘unintelligble’ and ‘potentially dangerous’.
After posting the comments on Facebook he has been lambasted for his views, with many reacting to his words saying they have submitted official complaints to Wrexham University and how they could scarcely believe a professor at a Welsh University could hold these views.
The furore stems from Professor Nigel Hunt’s post in a Facebook group called Department of Petty Rage.
There Professor Hunt, who is a visiting professor at Wrexham University, posted a picture of a bilingual road sign and wrote: “Signs like this. They are confusing as they contain irrelevant and – to most people – unintelligible information. Road signs in two languages are potentially dangerous as it takes longer to determine the message. As most people even in Wales do not understand these signs (the Welsh language is declining despite the attempts to popularise it) then please just use English.”
Once his post was published he was quickly picked up on his views.
One poster wrote: How would you cope in a country without a translation?
He replied: ‘Much better. Most languages are intelligible and have a point.’
On X, formerly Twtter, he faced similar criticism.
Ethan Jones wrote: ‘This is an appalling attitude from one of your professors @WrexhamUni
‘Your staff have a duty to treat your Welsh students with respect, calling their language “irrelevant” is certainly not the way to do this.
‘Deeply disappointing.’
Efan ap Ifor posted: ‘This is hugely disappointing to see @WrexhamUni
‘It highlights that not all educated people, that specialise in one field, are well informed people more generally.
‘They aren’t immune to lazy xenophobic tropes or possess values &/or morals that are grounded in inclusiveness.’
Could @WrexhamUni clarify if Prof. Nigel Hunt represents the values of the university?
Given the university's recent decision to drop 'Glyndŵr' from its name, having a bigoted professor publicly mock the Welsh language and demand the removal of Welsh signage isn't a good look. pic.twitter.com/LOqB5Amrd3
— Rhys Gethin 🏴 (@RhysGethinEW) October 9, 2023
Meanwhile, Rhys Gethin added: ‘Could @WrexhamUni clarify if Prof. Nigel Hunt represents the values of the university?
‘Given the university’s recent decision to drop ‘Glyndŵr’ from its name, having a bigoted professor publicly mock the Welsh language and demand the removal of Welsh signage isn’t a good look.’
We have contacted Wrexham University for a response.
Support our Nation today
For the price of a cup of coffee a month you can help us create an independent, not-for-profit, national news service for the people of Wales, by the people of Wales.
You might expect Professors to have original thoughts. Oh, he’s only a ‘visiting’ and ‘associate’ one. Keep trying, Prof! You’ll get there!
Just to get this straight in my head, a Prof wants to stop bilingual signage in Wales because he gets confused? surely the answer to his distress is to learn Welsh after all he is living in Wales.
Maybe this “professor” would do better teaching in an English University somewhere like Kent. How supremely arrogant to insult the language of the original nation of these Islands, when his own language is just a pidgin German Belgian hybrid
I think he’d be better off going back to school. Certainly not worthy of being a professor. Numerous studies have shown time after time that bilingual road signs are not dangerous. He’s just a Wales hater, who feel threatened, it seems, by the aboriginal language. Maybe he should use himself as a psychological case study?
I am Welsh speaking brought up in a house that spoke Cymraeg cerrig calch but my reading in Welsh is not as good as it is in English. I often start reading signage in Welsh but cannot finish before I have driven past. What is bloody confusing for me as a non academic Welsh speaker is that the language signs are in the same colour and my brain tries the first sign it gets. It would be less confusing if the languages Were easily identifiable as Welsh or English.
Modern English consists of Germanic languages (Old/Middle English, Old Norse, Dutch) 26%
You missed out … Latin 29%, French 29%, Greek 6%, Scandinavian 4%; plus another 6% from around the world.
It is not a problem, did he get a ticket for not reading a sign? All covered in the Highway Code.
A problem is poor signage or too many signs.
“Road signs in two languages are potentially dangerous as it takes longer to determine the message”
that is true … So;
why not have Welsh in one colour & English in another,
or at least have a line between the two.
That way you reduce reading time
[ giving more time to look at the speedometer (:-)) ]
Finally someone with a useful comment!
As someone has pointed out. English only speakers would have even more trouble without the translation. My very poor Welsh would struggle with some signs. Anyway, what other European country puts an English translation on all their official communications. I personally would be a little lost without them.
Twll dy din proff. Translate that!!!
I think it means don’t vote Plaid.
Dechrau drwg iawn i ‘Brifysgol Wrecsam’ mae arnaf ofn!
Yn anffodus, maen nhw wedi newid yr enw yn swyddogol, ond dw i ddim yn gwybod pam.
Yawn…the old chestnut about bilingual road signs in Wales being ‘dangerous’. If there were even a iota of truth to that bogus claim then it’s a wonder that there’s anyone left alive in belgium, where its not unusual for road signs to feature 3 or 4 languages. Indeed bilingual road signs are commonplace throughout europe (and there’s not a scintilla of evidence anywhere that they pose a threat to drivers).