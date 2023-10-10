Wrexham University professor under fire for criticism of bilingual road signs

A professor at Wrexham University has been widely criticised for describing bilingual road signs in Wales as ‘unintelligble’ and ‘potentially dangerous’.

After posting the comments on Facebook he has been lambasted for his views, with many reacting to his words saying they have submitted official complaints to Wrexham University and how they could scarcely believe a professor at a Welsh University could hold these views.

The furore stems from Professor Nigel Hunt’s post in a Facebook group called Department of Petty Rage.

There Professor Hunt, who is a visiting professor at Wrexham University, posted a picture of a bilingual road sign and wrote: “Signs like this. They are confusing as they contain irrelevant and – to most people – unintelligible information. Road signs in two languages are potentially dangerous as it takes longer to determine the message. As most people even in Wales do not understand these signs (the Welsh language is declining despite the attempts to popularise it) then please just use English.”

Once his post was published he was quickly picked up on his views.

One poster wrote: How would you cope in a country without a translation?

He replied: ‘Much better. Most languages are intelligible and have a point.’

On X, formerly Twtter, he faced similar criticism.

Ethan Jones wrote: ‘This is an appalling attitude from one of your professors @WrexhamUni

‘Your staff have a duty to treat your Welsh students with respect, calling their language “irrelevant” is certainly not the way to do this.

‘Deeply disappointing.’

Efan ap Ifor posted: ‘This is hugely disappointing to see @WrexhamUni

‘It highlights that not all educated people, that specialise in one field, are well informed people more generally.

‘They aren’t immune to lazy xenophobic tropes or possess values &/or morals that are grounded in inclusiveness.’

Could @WrexhamUni clarify if Prof. Nigel Hunt represents the values of the university? Given the university's recent decision to drop 'Glyndŵr' from its name, having a bigoted professor publicly mock the Welsh language and demand the removal of Welsh signage isn't a good look. pic.twitter.com/LOqB5Amrd3 — Rhys Gethin 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 (@RhysGethinEW) October 9, 2023

Meanwhile, Rhys Gethin added: ‘Could @WrexhamUni clarify if Prof. Nigel Hunt represents the values of the university?

‘Given the university’s recent decision to drop ‘Glyndŵr’ from its name, having a bigoted professor publicly mock the Welsh language and demand the removal of Welsh signage isn’t a good look.’

We have contacted Wrexham University for a response.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

