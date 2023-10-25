Wrexham University submits plans to build ‘cutting-edge’ new facilities

Rory Sheehan, local democracy reporter

Wrexham University has submitted plans to build ‘cutting-edge’ new facilities on its campus which it says could transform healthcare teaching in the region.

The council’s planning department has received proposals seeking to extend the university’s ‘K Block’ building, along with the demolition of the former Techniquest building.

This extension will comprise of two storeys, against the backdrop of the existing building which is mostly three storey, with an element extending to five storeys.

Specialist facilities

The extension is proposed to accommodate specialist facilities in association with the existing health education course provision, after the university secured a raft of new multi-million-pound healthcare courses two years ago.

According to the plans, the former Techniquest building is to be demolished and the new build sited partly in its place, creating a gateway entrance building to the Health and Education Innovation Quarter (HEIQ), providing specialist facilities for the health education students.

A design and access statement submitted by consultants Cassidy + Ashton on behalf of the university states: “The proposed extension will enhance the accommodation within K Block in line with the healthcare courses at the University in association with Health Education Innovation Wales, the body responsible for the education of health professionals in Wales.

“The HEIQ will transform healthcare education provision in the region by ensuring that Wrexham University is at the forefront of technology-led learning experiences and training the region’s future workforce to be experts in their chosen profession.

“The HEIQ will provide cutting-edge facilities which will enable students to go even further with their learning experiences, forming an enhanced clinical learning and simulation environment.”

‘Industry leading’

According to the plans, the new facilities will be for a range of nursing courses and will in some cases feature ‘industry leading’ technology.

The design and access statement adds: “The HEIQ facilities will provide a physical home for the delivery of a range of both pre-registration and post-registration Nursing and Allied Health Professions courses – including Wrexham University Health Education Innovation Quarter.

“The launch of the proposed specialist HEIQ facilities means that the University are providing the best possible experience and training ground for our region’s next generation of health professionals, with facilities and technology which is cutting-edge and in some instances, industry-leading.”

Parking spaces on campus could be lost as a result of the development, but the design and access statement makes clear that there is still enough provision for vehicles on the site.

“There is a considerable surplus across the campus at present and therefore this can be comfortably accommodated”, it adds.

Wrexham Council planners will make a decision on the application in due course.

