Wrexham University teams up with Wrexham AFC and Widnes Vikings to mark White Ribbon Day

Wrexham University has joined forces with Wrexham AFC and Widnes Vikings to mark White Ribbon Day this year, in a bid to raise awareness and make a stand against gender-based violence.

Staff from the University have teamed up with their neighbours at the Club and the Rugby League side to lend their support to this year’s White Ribbon campaign, which is called ‘It starts with MEn’.

Through its support of the White Ribbon campaign, the University, Wrexham AFC and Widnes Vikings aim to raise awareness of the urgent need for men to lead the change in tackling harmful attitudes and behaviours.

Lynda Powell, Executive Director of Operations and Chair of the White Ribbon Action Group at Wrexham University, said: “We are delighted to be raising awareness of this vital campaign, alongside Wrexham AFC’s first team and Widnes Vikings.

“Together we can prevent gender-based violence. By addressing harmful attitudes and behaviours and encouraging everyone to be accountable, and for men to be allies to women, we can encourage positive change and transform harmful cultures.

“Our White Ribbon accreditation as a university aligns with our shared commitment to fostering a safe and inclusive community, for both students and staff members.”

Jamie Dixon, Safeguarding, Welfare and Equality Diversity and Inclusion (EDI) Lead at Wrexham AFC, said: “All at Wrexham AFC are proud to continue our support of the White Ribbon Campaign.

“We stand against all types of domestic violence and abuse, and will challenge this at every stage. We encourage everyone to never use, excuse or remain silent about domestic abuse.

“We want everyone to feel safe at home, at work or in any other environment, including our stadium on match days and using our profile alongside Wrexham University, we want to raise awareness of the impact of domestic violence and abuse.

“You may spot some of awareness posters around the stadium on match days and we will continue to educate others around domestic violence and abuse.

Stuart Murphy, Chairman of Widnes Vikings, added: “Through our partnership with Wrexham University, we want to highlight the importance of education and awareness in combating domestic abuse.

“On White Ribbon Day, we stand united in our pledge to support victims and promote healthy relationships.

“We all have a role to play in ending violence against women.”

Staff at the University are also marking the week by hosting a White Ribbon stand in the main reception today (Monday), hosting a discussion for colleagues on preventing gender-based violence and the importance of the White Ribbon campaign, as well as a webinar, alongside the University of Cumbria looking at the positive impact White Ribbon UK can have within universities.

Anyone who feels they are or may be experiencing domestic violence or abuse is encouraged to contact the 24-hour National Domestic Abuse helpline on 08082000247 and in an emergency please contact the police on 999.

