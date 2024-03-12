Wrexham Women to travel to United States in bid to take team to ‘global stage’

Emily Price

Wrexham AFC Women will travel to the United States for the first time this summer in a bid to bring the team to the global stage, Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney have announced.

The U.S tour has been made possible thanks to sponsor Ally – a financial services company with the United States’ largest all-digital bank and a leading brand in women’s sports.

The historic sponsorship was announced in true Wrexham style with a hilarious video featuring the club’s co-owners.

Wrexham and Ally are making history. Any questions, @VancityReynolds? pic.twitter.com/Nkyg2jyKiv — Rob McElhenney (@RMcElhenney) March 11, 2024

Global stage

“We’re grateful to everyone at Ally for their support in getting the team out on the road this summer,” added McElhenney and Reynolds.

“Beyond all of the wins at home, this tour is a fantastic way for Wrexham AFC Women to show the world what they’re made of.”

The Welcome to Wrexham docuseries shone a light on the talented women’s team during the show’s second season.

Upon taking over the club, Reynolds and McElhenney invested $60,000 in the women’s team.

Prior to this, players were paying for kit and equipment themselves.

In March last year Wrexham AFC Women was granted a Tier 1 license for the 2023/24 season, following our successful application to the FAW.

The team went on to be promoted to Adran Premier – a semi-professional league that tops women’s football in Wales.

The team’s trip for the 2024 Wrex Coast Tour will increase the club’s visibility on a global stage, accelerating its ambitions to become known as a top club worldwide.

Matches

Ally also announced its sponsorship of the Wrexham AFC Men’s Summer Wrex Coast Tour.

Andrea Brimmer, chief Marketing and Public Relations officer at Ally said: “At Ally, we’re out to make women’s sports unmissable. Sports fans are going to want to come out to watch this tour.

“The Wrexham AFC Women are massively talented. They have the skills and heart to capture the world’s attention.”

The team’s U.S. trip will feature competitive matches as well as collaborations with key figures in women’s sports.

More details on U.S. stops and matches will be released at a later date.

