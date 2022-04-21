Wrexham’s first board game bar set to open in former charity shop

Liam Randall, local democracy reporter

A former charity shop in Wrexham could be turned into the town’s first-ever board game bar under new proposals.

A planning application has been submitted to convert the old Dynamic charity store on Lord Street to provide a place for people to play board games and enjoy food and drink.

Known as TableTaps, it would bring a retail unit which has been empty since early 2020 back into use.

According to the company’s website, the bar is expected to open in June if the plans are successful.

A separate application has also been lodged with Wrexham Council to allow the business to sell alcohol.

In a planning statement put forward to the local authority, the owners of the firm said: “With a number of units closed on Lord Street, the plan was to help regenerate the area by offering a truly unique service to Wrexham.

“The building will be a pay per use (with free concessions) board game rental play space and bar.

“The opening hours will be 11am until 11pm initially at five days per week.

“The business will operate mainly as a retail unit in the daytime until busier periods after school and will likely reach peak from between 8pm-11pm

“Given the offering includes private rooms for gaming use, it is expected (there will be) use from a variety of customers wanting said space.”

The food on sale will include items like toasties, which will be created within an existing kitchen inside the building.

According to the proposals, it is expected that customers will make use of nearby town centre car parks and public transport links to access the venue.

The business will initially employ two full time staff members, as well as up to two part time workers.

It’s expected a decision will be made on the application by the council at a later date.

