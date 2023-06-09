Wrexham’s Paul Mullin joins fan fundraiser for autism charity

Wrexham goal machine Paul Mullin has joined forces with Fearless in Devotion (FiD) to raise much-needed funds for Wrexham’s Your Space charity.

The popular fanzine and podcast have produced a set of A4 and A3 prints capturing the star striker celebrating Wrexham’s promotion from the National League in front of the adoring Racecourse masses following the 3-1 home win over Boreham Wood.

Working in collaboration with Jordan Birchall, the fan who took the original photo, the initial sell-out of over 200 prints saw the equivalent percentage of Paul Mullin’s league goals this season (38%) donated to the Autism charity.

The fundraiser has already seen more than £1k raised for Your Space – a charity which Paul is patron of after his young son, Albi, was diagnosed as autistic earlier this year.

And now the Wrexham striker has officially endorsed the campaign by signing a limited number of the A4 and A3 prints (38 of each) with 100% of all profits going to the charity.

Priced at £25 and £40 respectively (not including P&P) these are available for sale worldwide via the online Fearless in Devotion shop, Fearless.Wales and comes with a unique photo of the signing session – acting as a certificate of authenticity.

Paul also spoke exclusively about the iconic image as well as Your Space with the full interview set to feature in the latest issue of Fearless in Devotion – available to pre-order online.

Regret

Paul said: “I had no idea what autism was until I had Albi and that’s something I regret because more should be known and it is something I am now striving to make people understand a bit more.

“The work they do is phenomenal and to be able to give children a place to play, somewhere to enjoy, progress and develop in a non-judgemental environment is brilliant to see.”

Fearless in Devotion’s Managing Editor Blake Welton said: “Everyone at FiD is absolutely delighted that Paul was able to take time out of his busy schedule to back the campaign.

“FiD is run by a number of supporters with the aim to not only create an authentic Wrexham fan-led outlet but also give back to the football community it serves, with this fundraiser typifying our ethos.

“As someone recently diagnosed with Autism, this initiative is particularly close to my heart and it was wonderful to hear Paul speak so passionately about it.”

Rachel Hancocks, Founder and Head of Services at Your Space added: “As a small local charity having support from the local community means so much to us and the way the Wrexham fans have adopted Your Space is just wonderful.

“All the funds donated will go directly to help running our activity clubs and supporting local families who have children with Autism.”

