WRU bans Delilah from its Principality Stadium ahead of Six Nations match

The Welsh Rugby Union has banned ‘Delilah’ ahead of the Six Nations match against Ireland.

The crowd favourite by Welsh musician Tom Jones has been removed from the stadium choir’s play list by the WRU and will not be played during the anticipated first match on Saturday.

This is not the first time the 1968 controversial hit has been removed due to its murderous themes.

In 2015 it was banned from the half time entertainment music playlist during international matches despite being widely known as one of the most popular songs to sing at a rugby match.

Guest choirs have now been requested to not feature it during pre-match performances or during games.

A Principality Stadium spokesperson said: “Delilah will not feature on the playlist for choirs for rugby internationals at Principality Stadium.

“The WRU condemns domestic violence of any kind. We have previously sought advice from subject matter experts on the issue of censoring the song and we are respectfully aware that it is problematic and upsetting to some supporters because of its subject matter.”

It comes following a week of scrutiny for the WRU after former employees took part in a BBC Wales investigation which detailed claims of a “toxic culture” riddled with misogyny, sexism, racism and homophobia.

