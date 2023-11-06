WRU unveil new zipline attraction on top of the Principality Stadium

The Welsh Rugby Union has revealed a high-flying adrenaline-fuelled city-centre attraction on top of the home of Welsh rugby, Principality Stadium.

Named SCALE and set to open to the public in Spring 2024, the new attraction will offer unprecedented views of the Cardiff skyline as users scale, zip line and drop from the famed building.

Supporters, thrill-seekers and intrepid travellers are now being invited to sign up and register to be the first to know when tickets go on sale to the general public.

Principality Stadium manager Mark Williams said: “We are delighted to announce the name of our exciting new rooftop attraction, SCALE.

“SCALE is a testament to our commitment to innovation and to showcasing the best of Wales to the world. It will be a must-visit attraction and provide a further boost to Cardiff’s economy and reputation as a world-class city.

“The name SCALE alone evokes a thrilling sense of adventure and we will reveal more exciting details about what visitors can expect when SCALE opens soon.”

Back in August the WRU announced it had commissioned urban aerial adventure experts Wire & Sky to build the attraction. Wire & Sky have worked on similar projects at Wembley Stadium, Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, the Cutty Sark and Liverpool FC’s Anfield and, since August this year, eagle-eyed observers will have been able to see Welsh construction company Pro Steel hard at work building the experience from Cardiff’s riverwalk.

The announcement marks the next step on the journey when the attraction opens next Spring.

Andy Broad, Managing Director, Wire & Sky, said: “Work on SCALE has been going well and some of you may have spotted the team hard at work constructing the attraction from below. We are thrilled to be creating what we believe will be a world-renowned visitor attraction that will offer adventure for all and unprecedented views of the Cardiff skyline.

“We have worked on many similar projects at iconic stadiums and landmarks around the world, and we are excited to bring our expertise to Cardiff. SCALE will be a truly unique experience, and we can’t wait to see visitors’ reactions when it opens in 2024.”

Further details about SCALE will be available soon, to register your interest and to receive further information when it is available click HERE

Follow SCALE on socials as well on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

