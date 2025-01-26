Wynne Evans apologises for ‘inappropriate’ language during Strictly tour launch

Wynne Evans has apologised for an “inappropriate and unacceptable” remark during the Strictly Come Dancing live tour launch.

The Welsh opera singer, 52, who is known for the Go.Compare insurance advertisements, has been touring with the live show after competing on the BBC One programme with Katya Jones last year.

Evans missed dancing on the tour in Glasgow on Saturday due to an ankle injury but is hoping to return.

The Mail on Sunday reported that Evans was heard making the remark to a woman in a video filmed during the launch event on January 16.

The PA news agency understands he was given a warning over the remark by tour producers.

Unacceptable

In a statement, Evans said: “My language was inappropriate and unacceptable for which I sincerely apologise.”

A spokesman for the Strictly live tour and BBC Studios: “We were not previously aware of the remark and did not receive any complaints.

“We have made it very clear to Wynne that we do not tolerate such behaviour on the tour.”

Evans shared images of his bruised ankle in a story on Instagram.

In a video posted on the social media site on Saturday evening, he said: “Ankle’s getting a bit better, it was great to be able to sing in Glasgow tonight, even if I couldn’t dance, hopefully back tomorrow.

“But watch this space, I’ll let you know in the morning. See how the swelling goes down, and all that kind of stuff, thanks for all the lovely messages, amazing.”

Strictly judge Craig Revel Horwood said Friday’s live performance of the hit dancing show in Glasgow had been cancelled and rescheduled for Sunday evening as Storm Eowyn forced people in the Scottish city to stay indoors.

The show on Saturday went ahead as planned, and it is expected the Sunday slot at the OVO Hydro Glasgow will also.

The tour next stops at the M&S Bank Arena Liverpool on Tuesday and Wednesday, and the First Direct Arena Leeds on Thursday and Friday.

In October, Evans and Jones apologised for a “joke” that saw her move Evans’ hand from her waist during the BBC show.

In another moment, Jones appeared to not want to high-five her celebrity partner, which they called “a running joke”.

Chaperones have been put in place on Strictly during rehearsals last year after a review was launched by the BBC following contestant complaints.

Evans, a BBC Radio Wales presenter, also performed in the 25th anniversary of The Phantom Of The Opera and won 2023’s Celebrity MasterChef.

He was eliminated during the Blackpool week of Strictly last year.

