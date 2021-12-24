Wynne Evans shares heartfelt Christmas video message about his depression

Wynne Evans has shared a heartfelt Christmas video message about his struggle with depression.

The Welsh opera singer and broadcaster, who is also known as the flamboyant tenor Gio Compario in adverts for the insurance comparison website Gocompare.com, spoke about taking anti-depressants.

He described Christmas as a “really difficult time” and urged people who are struggling “please talk to somebody”.

He also implored the friends and family of people who they think are struggling to “just give them an extra cuddle this year”.

Evans posted the video ahead of broadcasting The Wynne Evans Big Christmas Eve Show on BBC Radio Wales this morning.

In the video message, eh said: “Morning all. Getting ready for the big Christmas Eve show. But I wanted to show you part of my preparation every single day. Citalopram. These are my anti-depressants that I have to take every day to kind of stay on the straight and narrow if you like and keep a grip on what’s going on in my mind.

“And Christmas is a really difficult time. So if you’re out there thinking ‘I can’t do it this year’, then please talk to somebody, please. And if you’ve got a friend or family who you think is struggling just give them an extra cuddle this year. I’ll see you on air at 8:30, but remember you’re never alone. We’re always together. We’re apart but we’re together.”

I wanted to be up front. I often talk about my depression on air but it’s part of my everyday now. If you’re struggling this christmas please ask for help xxxx pic.twitter.com/UTUUoKAQn1 — Wynne Evans (@wynneevans) December 24, 2021

The message was met by an outpouring of positive comments.

Brett Hawkridge said: “Good man Wynne you know this will relate to and help at least one person this Christmas. It’s so important for people with a platform to talk and to break the stigma surrounding mental health. Merry Christmas everyone.”

Susan Myers said: “Thanks for sharing, merry Christmas, your lovely smile makes me smile.”

Philip Thorpe said: “Well said. Hang in there and Merry Christmas to you.”

Nia Humphreys said: “Amazing message Wynne, thank you, you keep so many of us going throughout the year, we’re here for you too remember! Nadolig Llawen i chi.”

Rob Ryan said: “All the best Wynne. Happy Christmas to you and your family and thank you for helping bring some joy to a hard uncertain time. So looking forward to listening to your show today.”

Ashley Collins said: “Fantastic mate. So brave, and I mean brave, of you to open up. You could be quite literally saving a life by doing so. Have a great Christmas pal.”