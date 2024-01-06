Y Glyderau named as the best place for winter hikes in Wales this January

As people begin to dust off their hiking equipment and start their healthy January habits, some top Instagrammers have put together a list of their favourite winter hikes across the UK, and one Welsh location has been featured among the finalists.

The findings, which were collated by outdoor experts at Blacks include a wealth of exciting trails with some good advice.

If heading out in the hills, we also recently shared some advice from the Team Leader of Western Beacons Mountain Rescue which is an essential read during the unpredictable winter months.

In good company

The Lake District, Glencoe the Peak District and the Yorkshire Dales all feature, and the sole Welsh inclusion is Y Glyderau in Eryri.

A spokesperson from Blacks said: “Winter really transforms a trail. To celebrate this sensational season and inspire you to pull on your hiking boots we’ve reached out to a few adventurers in our social community to hear about their favourite winter hike; plus, get their top tips on heading outdoors this season.”

Y Glyderau, Eryri was recommended by Phil and Sam from Mountains and Macros. With over 12,000 followers, their breathtaking shots have earned them a legion of fans so they were a natural choice for Blacks to approach.

The Glyderau range is smaller than the Carneddau, with only 11 peaks over 600m, but it is a “fantastic range for walkers”, according to Phil and Sam. This rocky range has multiple access points along the Ogwen Valley and also from the Llanberis pass.

Phil says: “My favourite place in the UK for a winter hike has to be the Eryri National Park. In particular, my go to area is The Ogwen Valley in the north of Eryri. This area is full of some of the best circular winter walks the UK has to offer, and also some fantastic winter ridge routes and scrambles.

“My favourite winter route is a circular route of the Glyderau, an iconic mountain range in North Wales featuring Y Garn, Glyder Fawr, Castell y Gwynt, and Glyder Fach. This circular trail offers so much variation and unreal views across Eryri, in particular from Y Garn where on a clear day you’re treated to 360° views of Eryri.”

Plan for changes

Phil added: “If you’re a new hiker and keen on adventuring outdoors this winter in Eryri, here are a few tips. Always have a plan B, if conditions once you arrive in Wales have taken a turn, then a more manageable route should always be considered, perhaps a low down walk of Llyn Idwal (a huge and atmospheric lake in the Ogwen Valley), or check out the forests in Betws y Coed.

“Next big thing I’d say is remember daylight hours are a lot shorter in winter so make sure you arrive early and have a good idea of how long on average the route your planning will take. Also do you have good navigation skills for the winter; if it goes dark or you end up in a white out can you get yourself down and off the mountain safely? There are so many great winter skills and navigation courses available through various companies in Eryri which might be worth checking out if you need the training to be more confident and efficient in the hills.

The mountains are a stunning place in the winter so don’t just pack the boots away until summer, get the skills and info you need and get out there and enjoy the stunning scenery the UK has to offer this winter.”

You can discover the route here.

View the full research here.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

