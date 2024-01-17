Support our Nation today - please donate here
News

Yellow alert for snow issued as Arctic blast tightens grip on Wales

17 Jan 2024 2 minute read
Snow could fall in parts of Wales this week – Photo: Nation Cymru

A yellow alert for snow has been issued for parts of Wales as an Arctic blast tightens its grip on the country.

The Met Office has forecast snow showers in parts of north and west Wales on Wednesday night (January 17) going into Thursday.

Some roads and railways are likely to be affected with longer journey times by road, bus and train services

A “cold plunge of Arctic air” has moved south across Britain over the past few days, making it 5C to 6C lower than usual for this time of year, the Met Office said.

A yellow weather warning has been issued for Wales

Arctic

The Met Office said the low temperatures are also due to how long the cold snap has lasted.

The weather is forecast is set to turn stormy on Sunday and a yellow weather warning for wind has been issued for the whole of Wales.

The UK Government has confirmed that households in Powys are now eligible for cold weather payments.

They are made to vulnerable people, including pensioners, to help them pay for heating when the temperature dips below freezing.

The payments go to those living in an area where the average temperature is recorded as, or forecast to be, 0C or below over seven consecutive days.

Support our Nation today

For the price of a cup of coffee a month you can help us create an independent, not-for-profit, national news service for the people of Wales, by the people of Wales.

Subscribe
Notify of
guest
1 Comment
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Frank
Frank
16 minutes ago

Cold weather payments. Quote: “The payments go to those living in an area where the average temperature is recorded as, or forecast to be, 0°C or below over seven consecutive days.” Now there’s something that needs a rethink by the government. Vulnerable people need heat at a higher figure than 0°C. My late mother-in-law was freezing cold on a summer’s day!!

0
Reply

Our Supporters

All information provided to Nation.Cymru will be handled sensitively and within the boundaries of the Data Protection Act 2018.