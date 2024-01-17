Yellow alert for snow issued as Arctic blast tightens grip on Wales

A yellow alert for snow has been issued for parts of Wales as an Arctic blast tightens its grip on the country.

The Met Office has forecast snow showers in parts of north and west Wales on Wednesday night (January 17) going into Thursday.

Some roads and railways are likely to be affected with longer journey times by road, bus and train services

A “cold plunge of Arctic air” has moved south across Britain over the past few days, making it 5C to 6C lower than usual for this time of year, the Met Office said.

Arctic

The Met Office said the low temperatures are also due to how long the cold snap has lasted.

The weather is forecast is set to turn stormy on Sunday and a yellow weather warning for wind has been issued for the whole of Wales.

The UK Government has confirmed that households in Powys are now eligible for cold weather payments.

They are made to vulnerable people, including pensioners, to help them pay for heating when the temperature dips below freezing.

The payments go to those living in an area where the average temperature is recorded as, or forecast to be, 0C or below over seven consecutive days.

