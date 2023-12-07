Yellow rain warning issued for parts of Wales

Heavy rain warnings have been issued for parts of Wales with recent frost replaced with a forecast of wet and windy conditions.

The Met Office issued a yellow weather warning and has forecast heavy rain for south Wales on Thursday thanks to a low pressure system sweeping the UK.

A flood alert is also in place for south Pembrokeshire.

The yellow weather warning will remain in place until 6pm on Thursday evening.

The alerts warn that flooded roads may cut off some communities, driving conditions may become problematic with some road closures expected and there may be delays or cancellations to train and bus services.

There is also the chance of potential flooding and the loss of power and other services to some homes and businesses in the affected areas.

Met Office chief forecaster Neil Armstrong said: “After a relatively calm day on Wednesday, wet and windy weather will move in from the west on Wednesday night. Low pressure will drive several days of unsettled conditions with heavy rainfall the main concern.

“We have issued a number of severe weather warnings for rain across the UK; as much as 80mm of rain could fall in some areas of the west, particularly higher ground.”

