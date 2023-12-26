Yellow weather warning for rain issued for most of Wales

The Met office has issued a yellow weather warning for rain covering most of Wales, which will come in to force from 00:00 on Wednesday (27 December) until 18:00.

Rain in the warning areas is forecast to be between 40-60mm, with the potential for 70-90mm in the western hills of Wales.

Some homes and businesses may be at risk of flooding from Storm Gerrit, according to the Met Office, which also warned of the potential for travel disruption and a chance of power cuts in some areas.

Named

Met Office meteorologist Simon Partridge said the storm was named as a warning to people coming home from the Christmas holidays.

He said: “Due to the extent of the warnings that are being issued, it was deemed that a named storm would be a good idea because it will highlight to the public the risk associated, particularly as tomorrow is likely to be quite a busy day on the roads with people travelling back home from Christmas and things like that.”

Natural Resources Wales has warned people to “be prepared, as heavy showers may cause localised flooding impacts.”

It added: “Stay safe if you have to travel and be aware of driving conditions – do not drive through flood water.”

Another period of very windy conditions is likely to affect parts of north and west Wales through Wednesday evening and night.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

