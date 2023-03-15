Yellow weather warning issued for heavy rain across much of Wales
The Met Office have issued a yellow weather warning for heavy rain across large parts of Wales tomorrow.
The forecaster has warned persistent rain will be particularly heavy over southwest facing hills and is likely to cause some difficult travel conditions.
The warning will remain in place from from midnight until 15:00 GMT on Thursday with 40 to 70mm (1.5 to 2.75in) of rain likely.
Drivers are being warned to expect spray and flooding on roads.
The yellow weather warning covers Wrexham, Denbighshire, Conwy, Gwynedd, Anglesey, Ceredigion and Powys, Pembrokeshire, Carmarthenshire, Neath Port Talbot, Rhondda Cynon Taf, Merthyr Tydfil, Torfaen and Monmouthshire.
God arranges large delivery of fresh drinking water to the whole of Cymru (and therefore much of England) to help prevent a summer drought and all people can do is moan.
This is important for the simple reason that if every time the Prime Minister wants a swim Llyn Stwlan has to be emptied to warm the water we will need as much rain as possible…
I know it is a pump storage system but for the sake of a laugh I chose to ignore it, but it cannot be 100% efficient so how much is lost per cycle ?