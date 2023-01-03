Yellow weather warning issued for parts of Wales tonight
Forecasters have warned that heavy rain could lead to flooding and travel disruption this week.
The Met Office is warning heavy rain could lead to flooding and travel disruption with a yellow warning set to come into force in parts of Wales tonight.
The yellow alert will cover southern and north-west Wales and will be in place from 19:00 on Tuesday and 3:00 on Wednesday.
Forecaster have warned people to expect some travel disruption and flooding overnight with a heavy spell of rain developing through Tuesday evening and clearing east early on Wednesday.
15-22mm of rain is expected to fall over night but higher ground could see 40-50mm.
High winds saw the M48 Severn Bridge close to traffic in both directions earlier today and flood alerts have been issued by Natural Resources Wales for eight locations:
Upper Dee
Rivers Loughor and Amman
Upper Tawe
River Neath
Vyrnwy
Upper Severn in Powys
Lower Dee
River Dee at Bangor on Dee
