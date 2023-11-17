Yellow weather warning issued for parts of Wales

A yellow weather warning has been issued by the Met Office for south and south-west Wales where up to 50mm of rain is expected to fall in less than 24 hours.

The warning will come into force from Friday 21:00 (November 17) and remain until Saturday 15:00.

Forecasters say flooding of a few homes and businesses is likely with spray and flooding leading to difficult driving conditions.

Some road closures are also possible as well as delays or cancellations to train and bus services.

A flood alert has been issued for rivers in south Pembrokeshire where Natural Resources Wales say the rivers are already above normal levels due to recent heavy rainfall.

