Yellow weather warnings advise of thunderstorms in Wales

Thunderstorms are set to bring a sudden halt to the short sunny spell in Wales and the south of England prompting the Met Office to issue two yellow weather warnings.

Heavy rain is being forecast as the storms are expected to hit Wales and south west England from 8pm on Wednesday through to 8am on Thursday with south east England being affected from 11pm to 6am.

The threat of thunderstorms comes after a brief period of sunny weather.

The Met Office is warning that the storms could lead to travel disruption and some flooding.

Its advisory states: “Thunderstorms are likely at times later this evening and overnight, leading to travel disruption and some flooding.”

It explains that this could lead to spray and sudden flooding which “could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures”.

The advisory continues: “Where flooding or lightning strikes occur, there is a chance of delays and some cancellations to train and bus services.

“There is a slight chance that power cuts could occur and other services to some homes and businesses could be lost.

“There is a small chance that homes and businesses could be flooded quickly, with damage to some buildings from floodwater, lightning strikes, hail or strong winds.”

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

