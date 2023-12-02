Yellow weather warnings in Wales for snow and ice as conditions set to worsen

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for snow and ice from 6pm on Saturday to 12pm on Sunday covering north and central Wales, much of the Midlands and the north of England.

The weather service said that while not everywhere will see accumulating snow, some places are likely to see 1-3cm, with 5-10cm possible over some hills and mountains in Wales, the Peak District and South Pennines.

The Met Office has also issued a yellow weather warning of ice from midnight until 8am on Sunday for parts of South Wales, the West Midlands, London and the East of England.

The forecaster said there will probably be icy patches on untreated roads, pavements and cycle paths, resulting in “some injuries from slips and falls on icy surfaces”.

It added: “Rain or sleet is expected to spread from west to east across the area overnight, falling on to frozen surfaces and leading to icy patches, perhaps even where treatment has been applied.”

Road closures

It warned that some roads and railways are likely to be affected, with longer journey times by road, bus and train.

In Wales, the A470 was closed between Llechwedd, Blaenau Ffestiniog, towards the Crimea Pass due to the weather conditions on Saturday afternoon as North Wales Police told drivers to avoid the area.

Elsewhere, Cumbria Police has declared a major incident because of heavy snowfall on the county’s roads and said people should only travel where necessary.

Cumbria Police said it was aware of multiple reports of vehicles stuck in traffic because of snow, and that low temperatures mean road conditions will remain challenging.

Unsettled weather

Met Office chief meteorologist Jason Kelly said: “Snow could be heavy at times across Cumbria with the odd rumble of thunder… 10-15cm of snow is possible before showers begin to ease overnight.

“A low pressure system will bring less cold but more unsettled weather for southern parts of the UK from tonight onwards, although northern areas will continue (to be) cold with wintry showers and sharp overnight frosts.

“Many areas of England and Wales can then expect spells of rain for the start of next week, which could be heavy at times with a risk of flooding. Some higher hills across parts of North Wales and northern England could see further snow.”

