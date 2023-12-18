Yellow wind warning issued for parts of Wales

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for wind across parts of Wales during the run up to Christmas.

Strong winds are likely to affect a wide area of the UK on Thursday (December 21) including much of north Wales.

Forecasters have warned the strong gusts may cause some travel disruption which a chance of longer journey times or cancellations as road, rail, air and ferry services are affected.

Power

There is a slight chance of some damage to buildings, such as tiles blown from roofs and power cuts could may occur, with the potential to affect other services, such as mobile phone coverage.

There is a small chance that injuries and danger to life could occur from large waves and beach material being thrown onto sea fronts, coastal roads and properties.

Some bridges and roads could close as a result of high winds.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

