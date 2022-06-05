YesCymru advertising paid Chief Executive post for the first time

YesCymru are advertising the post of the Chief Executive of the independence campaign group for the first time.

The £47,000 post, based in Cardiff, is the first time YesCymru have advertised such a paid role.

YesCymru has sought to professionalise after the previous voluntary structure broke down last year, with the resignation of the Chair and Central Committee.

They are also advertising for a Social Media Officer and Administrative, Finance & Development Officer.

The job listing says: “The Chief Executive Officer is responsible for developing strategic plans and annual budgets for Board approval and providing effective leadership to support employees and members to achieve the goal of Welsh independence through non-partisan campaigning.

“The successful applicant will play a key role in the growth and development of YesCymru’s membership as well as team and capacity building within YesCymru’s Group structure.”

In December YesCymru members voted to adopt a new structure and constitution for the campaign group. 80% or 2717 voted in favour of the motion, and just 489 against.

A new National Governing Body was then elected in January.

Alongside All Under On Banner (AUOB Cymru) the organisation has announced an IndyFest Wrexham event on the weekend of 2-3 July. AUOB Cymru will also be arranging a march for independence on the same weekend, after a three-year hiatus due to Covid.

Of the Chief Executive post, Yes Cymru said: “This role is responsible for providing high-quality leadership for Yes Cymru and will be hands-on in managing the day-to-day operations of the organisation.

“The role will develop and implement systems and processes that take the organisation to the next level and is expected to significantly influence the independence debate in Wales and Wales’s constitutional future.

“A key element of this role is effective communication, both internally with the Board, employees and members but also externally as an advocate for Welsh independence with a mandate to increase membership in both numbers and diversity.

“Networking with other pro-independence organsiations and establishing and building relationships with individuals and organisations who have the knowledge, skills and influence to achieve that mission.”

