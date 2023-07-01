YesCymru and AUOBCymru announce next March for Independence in Bangor

YesCymru and All Under One Banner Cymru (AUOBCymru) have announced that the next March for Independence will be held in Bangor on Saturday, September 23rd.

With the latest polling indicating support for independence at 34%, and following the success of the March for Independence in Swansea earlier this year, where over 7,000 marched for an independent Wales, organisers say this forthcoming march aims to further galvanise the movement for an independent Wales.

Speaking on behalf of YesCymru, Geraint Thomas said: “We are delighted to announce that the next March for Independence will be held in Bangor on September 23rd. This march presents an opportunity for supporters of Welsh independence – as well as those who want to learn more – to come together, united in our common goal of creating a better Wales.

“We have witnessed the power of collective action through previous marches, and we believe that this march will further amplify our voices and inspire positive change.”

Meaningful change

David Evans on behalf of AUOBCymru added: “Throughout history, UK governments of all political hues have neglected Wales, relegating us to, at best, an afterthought. It has become painfully clear that the UK political establishment is resistant to meaningful change.

“We are not campaigning for independence for its own sake, but rather because we wish to create a better Wales for all who live here. We therefore encourage everyone who shares our vision to join us in Bangor on September 23rd and help shape the future of a new Wales.”

Supporters are invited to gather at Glanrafon Car Park from 12pm onwards, with the march officially starting at 1pm. Marchers are encouraged to bring flags, banners, whistles, drums, and, above all, their family and friends.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

