YesCymru and AUOB Cymru announce ‘IndyFest Wrexham’ including independence march

Following the announcement earlier in the year that a march for independence will be held in Wrexham on 2 July, All Under One Banner Cymru (AUOB Cymru) and YesCymru have announced that the march will be part of a weekend of activities branded under IndyFest Wrexham.

On the evening before the march Bryn Fôn will kick the weekend off, with a gig at Saith Seren in the town centre. On the morning of the march, there will also be stalls and activities along the streets of the town before everyone gathers in Llwyn Isaf park for the start of the march.

The march will finish at Llwyn Isaf park with speakers and bands before concluding with a big gig on Saturday night.

Three marches were planned for 2020, the first in Wrexham in May 2020 but they were all postponed due to the pandemic.

Pol Wong on behalf of IndyFest Wrexham said: “It has been a long two years of waiting but we look forward to welcoming people from all over Wales and beyond to Wrexham in the summer. And it will be an opportunity for us to experience Wrexham in a free Wales – for a weekend at least!

“There are several exciting things planned for the weekend already, and more are planned so keep an eye for updates.”

Llywelyn ap Gwilym on behalf of AUOB added that so far the marches had “grown every time”.

“There is something special about coming together to march and people are desperate for the chance to come together again,” he said.

“We have supported local people to organise each rally and they have not been disappointed. This will be the most ambitious march yet and we look forward to working with IndyFest Wrexham to make their plans a reality.”

YesCymru sees the march as an opportunity to resume the national campaign for independence.

Phyl Griffiths on behalf of YesCymru said: “Our local groups have kept the YesCymru flame burning over the last year. We will be working with the groups locally and regionally to organise events and campaign throughout the year, but this will be the first mass event in two years so we’re excited to be a part of it. “

