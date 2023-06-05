YesCymru and Cymdeithas yr Iaith back campaign to stop holiday village on nature reserve

Campaigners opposing plans to build a 500-chalet holiday village in an Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty have secured the support of both YesCymru and Cymdeithas yr Iaith.

Holyhead resident Hilary Paterson-Jones who fronts the Save Penrhos Nature Reserve campaign told Nation.Cymru that members of Cymdeithas yr Iaith (Welsh Language Society) and YesCymru will join them in a protest outside Isle of Anglesey County Council offices in Llangefni on Wednesday.

This will coincide with the council’s latest planning meeting to discuss the Land & Lakes application to build the holiday village in Penrhos.

Mrs Paterson-Jones said: “I’m trying to get as many people to come on Wednesday and we are delighted that Cymdeithas yr Iaith and YesCymru have said they’re coming along to support us because this development is detrimental to the Welsh language.”

Based near Windermere in Cumbria, Land & Lakes secured full planning permission for the controversial holiday village at Penrhos, Holyhead in April 2016.

In January of this year the legal team representing the campaign against the holiday village sent Anglesey Council planners a solicitor’s letter which claimed Land & Lakes planning permission was no longer valid because they hadn’t made a “material start” on the development.

The council believes a start has been made and that therefore the planning permission granted is now in perpetuity.

The Penrhos coastal nature reserve was listed an Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty (AONB) back in 1967. It’s also a conservation area and parts of it are a Site of Special Scientific Interest (SSSI).

Parts of the 27-acre ancient woodland dates back to the 1700s and is full of a variety of flora, fauna and wildlife. Red squirrels, bats, badgers, foxes and insects are amongst the many native species who live there. Mrs Paterson-Jones said she will tie herself to one of the trees to stop developers from chopping them down.

New development

Campaigners recently secured the services of an experienced chartered surveyor who lives on Anglesey and who is providing them with consultancy work free of charge.

Mrs Paterson-Jones said the surveyor accompanied her to Penrhos last week and has stated that there’s a huge question mark over the alleged “material start” which Anglesey planners and Land & Lakes claims to have taken place.

“The chartered surveyor told me that no way is it a material start of what Land & Lakes call a world class leisure village. This surveyor laughed and the full survey carried out is now with our barrister along with photographic evidence. The chartered surveyor’s report backs us up 100%.”

In August of last year, the 200 acre-park at Penrhos was named the UK’s Favourite Park for 2022 following a public vote.

This was the first time a Welsh park had claimed the top spot in a vote organised by charity Fields in Trust.

