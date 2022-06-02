YesCymru ‘banner on beaches’ events to campaign for devolution of the Crown Estate

Independence campaign group YesCymru is going to hold a series of rallies on Wales’ beaches to draw attention to the campaign to devolve the Crown Estate.

The Crown Estate which makes up a large part of Wales’ coastal waters is currently owned by the Queen, who gets 25% of the profits, with the rest going to the UK Treasury.

The Co-operation Agreement between the Welsh Government and Plaid Cymru supports the devolution of the management of the Crown Estate and its assets in Wales, as is already the case in Scotland.

However, the UK Government has opposed any moves to devolve the Crown Estate to Wales.

Vaughan Williams, a member of YesCymru’s National Governing Body, said that the Banners on Beaches weekend is set for the 11th and 12th of this month.

“This is a great idea which builds on the back of the successful Banners on Bridges campaign,” he said.

“It highlights a really important issue that can no longer go ignored or be brushed under the carpet – I urge members to do what they can to take part and to send a clear message.”

‘No appetite’

In February a committee of Senedd Members backed the call for the devolution of the management of the Crown Estate and its assets in Wales.

The Climate Change, Environment and Infrastructure Committee recommended that the Crown Estate be devolved and the income spent on tackling climate change.

They called for the Welsh Government to set out its plans, including timescales, for devolving the estate which controls Wales’ seabed out to 12 nautical miles.

“We note that the Co-operation Agreement between the Welsh Government and Plaid Cymru supports the devolution of the management of the Crown Estate and its assets in Wales,” the report says.

“We believe that income derived from Welsh marine assets should be returned to Wales, so it can be spent on public policies that support the citizens of Wales and policies that help Wales achieve its net-zero targets.

“This is the situation in Scotland, and we see no good reason why similar arrangements cannot apply to Wales.”

The UK Government has so far resisted any attempt to devolve the Crown Estate to Wales, despite it being devolved to Scotland.

After being questioned on the subject in the House of Commons, the Welsh Secretary Simon Hart said: “The relationship that the Crown Estate enjoys with the UK Government, the Welsh Government and stakeholders works very well.

“I do not think there is any public interest or appetite for altering the terms of that arrangement.”

A petition has been set up calling for the devolution of the Crown Estate to Wales.

