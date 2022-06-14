YesCymru director brands organisation ‘dysfunctional’ after being voted off national governing body

One of the directors of YesCymru has branded the organisation “dysfunctional” after being voted off the national governing body.

Louise Aikman was elected to the governing body unopposed in January as one of two members from the ‘Outside of Wales’ region.

She said that she decided not to attend the governing body meetings after making a formal complaint about two other directors due to their “hostility” towards her, but was then removed from the governing body last month.

She said that the hostility towards her was prompted by her concerns about a lack of diversity on the YesCymru governing body.

YesCymru’s Chair, Elfed Williams, responded to say that the organisation’s complaint procedure was followed and, when the complaint was not upheld, Louise Aikman given the opportunity to appeal, which she did not do.

He added that it was common practice in other organisations to ask directors to step down if they did not attend a number of meetings.

Elfed Williams said that YesCymru took diversity seriously but there was “no quick fix” and that it was a major piece of work that a new CEO would need to undertake.

YesCymru is currently advertising for the £47,000 Chief Executive post for the first time.

Full statements by Louise Aikman and Elfed Williams are included below.

The latest disagreement within YesCymru comes after the remaining members of the central committee of YesCymru resigned last August. It followed a period of turmoil within the organisation, with a number of other resignations, including that of former Chair, Sion Jobbins.

But in December YesCymru members voted to adopt a new structure and constitution for the campaign group. 80% or 2717 voted in favour of the motion, and just 489 against.

Louise Aikman’s full statement

My name is Louise Aikman and I am passionate about Welsh independence. Wales is on the cusp of a rare shot at independence, is YesCymru on course to prepare the people of Wales for a referendum? Here’s why I think the current NGB will miss this open goal.

Taking on the role of Board Director on the NGB in January this year was beyond exciting. With years of experience working with boards as an in-house solicitor and voluntary roles with charities and campaign groups I was ready to drive forward the agenda for change which was at the heart of the campaign to replace the old Central Committee. As a single mother, working full time, I didn’t have a lot of spare time but was determined to make a difference.

The diversity of Wales, from grassroots to the National Governing Body is not represented at any level within YesCymru. In my view, starting a meaningful conversation around this should be a YesCymru priority not least after 2021’s in-fighting, death threats and cases of harassment. Wales wants to be known as a nation of sanctuary and the campaign for Welsh independence should set the tone by demonstrating efforts to understand and celebrate each other’s contributions to life in Wales.

I came on board the NGB with ideas around how we could create an organisation that was truly representative of the Wales that I love. What was apparent from the very first meeting was that we, as an NGB, looked nothing like the diverse Wales that we wanted to reflect. The question was how could we work together so that everyone no matter what their race, ethnicity or sexual orientation could feel welcome in this great movement of ours?

My attempts to persuade the other Directors that this objective should be at the heart of YesCymru’s strategy were largely rejected. My proposal for inclusivity to feature as one of the Board’s three strategic objectives was dismissed by a small vociferous group of Directors and I was told ‘anyone can join, anyone can stand for the NGB so there is no problem with inclusivity here’. My further attempts to engage other Directors on this topic were met with hostility and I was told to stop raising this issue.

I made a formal complaint against two Directors because of their open hostility towards me in meetings and other behaviour that amounted to bullying. I notified the Chair of my intention not to attend NGB meetings until my complaint had been dealt with. While waiting for a response, three meetings went ahead without me, giving Directors an option to vote to remove me, which they did during a barely-quorate meeting.

I still haven’t received a response to my complaint and have not seen the minutes of the meeting where my removal was discussed. We should be building a movement that leads with integrity and professionalism to inspire confidence and trust in the organisation.

Will having a CEO make a difference? Will the CEO be able to lead the organisation to achieve its objectives? Maybe, if they listen to the quieter voices on the NGB and deal with the unprofessional behaviour of the loudest. If the NGB continues to be dominated by an angry, spiteful, gerontocracy then you may as well save your £2 a month.

I’m not the only one to have experienced this total lack of professionalism since the NGB took office in January this year; organisations who have committed significant time and energy to supporting YesCymru have been treated with contempt.

With no legal right to call a referendum, Wales needs strong public support for any move to independence, the type of support that comes from positive, inclusive leadership to inspire the grassroots and give confidence. By 2023 we could all be holding our breath as Nicola Sturgeon walks up to the mic and announces the results of the 2nd referendum for Scottish independence. YesCymru needs to get Wales ready for this moment. Instead, I believe that the organisation is decaying from the top down.

How can YesCymru inspire the debate and discussion needed to win public opinion if the leadership body is dysfunctional, inward-looking and represents only a small clique of angry people?

Is YesCymru capable of the reform necessary to deliver indy-supporting public opinion?

Current preparations for an independence march taking place in Wrexham this July, in which YesCymru is involved, suggest not. Social media is already highlighting that many people won’t attend the march because they don’t feel it’s a safe environment for them and/or they no longer want to be associated with YesCymru because of its damaged reputation. Sadly, I think I’m now one of their number.

Can YesCymru find room for different voices and get Wales ready for a referendum or does our chance for independence rest on finding a new organisation to take the lead?

A response by Elfed Williams, Chair of YesCymru

Since the election of the National Governing Body of YesCymru earlier this year the Directors have been working exceptionally hard meeting weekly every Monday evening as a whole Board but with many sub meetings during the week with the focus on putting the organisation back onto a professional and sound financial footing.

There has been ample opportunity in meetings for every Director to put forward their views and many of the meeting have been robust with opposite views expressed as to the way forward for YesCymru. But once the discussion has been completed and everyone has had the opportunity to speak a majority decision is taken and acted upon otherwise the NGB would grind to a halt.

The NGB does recognise and accepts that there is a lack of diversity on the Board and this is an issue that has received much attention in meetings. There is a process set up within the NGB to look at how diversity can be improved but it is also recognised that there is no quick fix in bringing more diversity not only to the NGB but also YesCymru membership. As this is a major piece of work to bring more representation from all diverse sections of our communities in Wales, it has been decided it will become a major focus of attention of the new CEO who will be appointed in the next couple of months who will be tasked to reach out to communities that might not feel part of the Independence movement at present.

Since being appointed as Directors the internal mechanisms and bylaws have been reviewed to ensure that YesCymru can function in accordance with its Articles of Association. Professional and legal advice has been followed in reviewing these processes. Bylaw 17 sets out how complaints can be dealt with, and this was followed when an internal complaint was made by one Director against two fellow Directors. The complaint procedure was followed in accordance with Bylaw 17 and when the complaint was not found the Director was informed about this, but also according to the Bylaw the Director was informed an appeal could be made. When no appeal was brought forward in accordance with the set time scale the Director was informed that the complaint was closed in accordance with set procedures within the Bylaw.

Since the NGB first met it has taken a considerable amount of time to reorganise YesCymru to ensure it is a fit for purpose and sound organisation structurally moving forward. That has meant that there had to be a level of commitment from those attending meetings and if some Directors do not attend meetings, it slows the decision-making processes. Unfortunately, some members have not been able to give the required commitment required for personal reasons, but others have not attended meetings because of personal agendas. According to YesCymru Articles of Association section 21.1 (e) if a member of the NGB, as is common practice in other organisations, does not attend a number of consecutive NGB meetings they can be asked to resign. These decisions are not taken lightly, and much consideration is given before a Director is asked to step down. Since the inception of the NGB this has happened on two separate occasions due to non attendance not only in Board meetings but also consideration is given if other sub meeting have been missed.

In the next few months, members will start to see the fruit of the work that has been carried out by the NGB, including the second addition of the newsletter which is about to be sent out to YesCymru groups to be distributed. Only last weekend the Storm the Beaches to highlight the money the Crown Estates takes from Wales was a great success. YesCymru have also been holding sessions in Merthyr Rising and will be at the National Esiteddfod and considerable amount of work has gone into working with Indy Wrexham and AUOB to organise the Wrexham march of which YesCymru is providing the majority of funding to enable it to go ahead.

I am exceptionally proud of the work carried out and the commitment in time shown by the majority of Directors since our first meeting beginning of this year which has on occasions been to the detriment of their own paid working commitments. As in any committee or Board meeting a democratic decision has to be taken at the end of each discussion and a majority vote has to be taken and following that vote the discussion has to move forward and not continually revisited because of one person’s personal agenda.

I strongly believe that the groundwork we are putting in place now will put YesCymru in a strong position to fight for an Independent Wales in a referendum on Wales’ future.

