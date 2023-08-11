YesCymru launches scholarship in memory of Welsh rugby legend Eddie Butler

YesCymru has launched a scholarship in memory of Welsh broadcasting and rugby legend Eddie Butler at the National Eisteddfod.

The former Welsh international rugby legend, renowned journalist, author and broadcaster died in his sleep whilst on a charity trek on the Inca Trail in Peru in September 2022.

Eddie was a talented public speaker who possessed of an extraordinary voice and was a passionate supporter of the pro-independence cause.

When the former Wales rugby captain spoke so articulately at the Merthyr Independence Rally in 2019 it changed many people’s view on independence.

Passion

The launch of the scholarship was held in the society tent in front of an audience that included his daughter Nell, and friend of the family Rachel.

The event at the Eisteddfod, which is being held this week in Boduan on the outskirts of Pwllheli, launched an annual lecture which will include the awarding of a £500 prize to a young spokesperson for writing and delivering a speech in favour of independence.

The Eddie Butler Scholarship will celebrate and develop the next generation of talented spokespeople.

YesCymru is urging teachers, high school pupils (age 14-21), college and university students to get in touch for more information before going ahead to create passionate, clever and inspirational speeches.

Nurture

As well as looking at the elements that make a successful speech, the event included fun games, with the economist Rhys ap Gwilym and YesCymru Chief Executive Gwern Gwynfil going head to head in a speech competition.

However, due to the poor counting skills of Phyl Griffiths, the result was a draw.

YesCymru Chief Executive Gwern Gwynfil said: “YesCymru is proud to announce the Eddie Butler Scholarship, which will help nurture and develop the next generation of talented public speakers.

“Eddie Butler was renowned for being an extraordinarily gifted public speaker and YesCymru is very grateful to Ed’s family for their support, and would like to give a special thank you to Nell for travelling all the way from Bristol to attend the launch with Rachel.”

For more information contact Phyl Griffiths – phyl@yes.cymru

