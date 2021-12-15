YesCymru members vote in favour of reforms – nominations for new directors to begin next week

YesCymru members have voted to adopt a new structure and constitution for the campaign group.

80% or 2717 voted in favour of the motion, and just 489 voted against.

The motion required a two-thirds majority. YesCymru also outlined the next steps:

YesCymru will move to be a company limited by guarantee with a new structure.

Members will be transferred from the current YesCymru to the new YesCymru Cyf.

The Articles of Association will be adopted.

The nomination period for the election of Directors will open within the next week, the election itself will be held by the end of January.

YesCymru said they would send out more information regarding the election for a new governing body early next week.

“Thank you for being part of the process, let’s build YesCymru’s future together,” they said.

Members were given until 5pm today to vote on the proposals on whether to adopt a new structure and constitution for the campaign group.

Errors meant that voting had to be suspended and voided on Friday, and voting was extended again on Saturday after “a further issue with the membership database came to light” including the revelation that membership had dropped as previous members had not been reminded to renew.

The changes to YesCymru’s structure come after a period of in-fighting within the movement which saw a vote of no confidence in the Central Committee, whose members collectively resigned from their posts shortly thereafter.

The Gweithgor working group was then set up from voluntary members of different YesCymru branches to look at the structure, finance, governance, procedures, groups and some wider policies such as social media.

YesCymru will now call an election for a Board of Directors under a new structure.

“Names and information about the candidates will be announced early in the new year and the election will be held mid-January, voting will be open for a few days,” they said before the vote.

“In the period between the announcement of candidates and the election we intend to organise hustings.”