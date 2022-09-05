YesCymru announce appointment of first ever Chief Executive Officer

YesCymru have appointed their first ever full-time Chief Executive Officer.

Gwern Gwynfil will be responsible for the day-to-day running of YesCymru and for the implementation of its strategy for achieving independence for Wales.

The 48-year-old has a business background, having been Managing Director of Tregaron-based family business, Rhiannon Cyf for 18 years. The family business was established by his mother, the gold and silversmith, Rhiannon Ifans, over 50 years ago.

Gwern Gwynfil graduated in history from Oxford and has a postgraduate diploma from Aberystwyth, and has worked across several organisations before returning to the family business in 2004.

He said: “I’m looking forward to playing such a key role in the next chapter of YesCymru’s development. Contributing my energy towards the campaign for independence for Wales in a full-time role is an exciting prospect, it will allow me to make a real difference to a campaign that’s so close to my heart.”

‘Growing stronger’

YesCymru’s Board of Directors, to whom Gwern Gwynfil will report, said that his appointment as a CEO marks an important step in YesCymru’s growth and will significantly advance the cause of Welsh independence.

YesCymru’s Chair, Elfed Williams said: “We very much welcome Gwern to this exciting new role. Appointing a CEO is such a pivotal decision in developing YesCymru and the campaign for independence further.

“As we see from what’s happening in Westminster, the case for independence is growing stronger by the day, and building a professional team to spearhead our organisation is key. Appointing Gwern is a great step forward.”

Gwern starts working with YesCymru today (5 September 2022), as the organisation plans for the next Welsh independence march organised alongside AUOBCymru in Cardiff on 1 October.

YesCymru is a non-party-political movement dedicated to the goal of an independent Wales. Previously an unincorporated association, YesCymru became a private company limited by guarantee in January 2022.

