YesCymru organising a weekend-long independence festival around Wrexham march

YesCymru have said that they will be organising a weekend-long festival around the next independence march.

In an update for members, the new National Governing Body elected at the start of the year said that they were working closely with the organisers of the march in Wrexham on 2nd July.

The march is being organised by All Under One Baner Cymru and a local organising committee, and a second march is also being organised in Cardiff in the autumn.

YesCymru said they were also organising separate events at Merthyr Rising in June and the National Eisteddfod in August.

“YesCymru will be playing a pivotal role in organising the independence march in Wrexham on July 2nd, and are working closely with the local organising committee and AUOB to make this the best independence march yet,” they said.

“This time round the event will be much more than just a march, with a weekend-long indy festival in the pipeline. The festival will involve live music and events over Friday evening, Saturday and Sunday, and will be an event to involve the whole community in the town centre.”

YesCymru’s involvement in Merthyr Rising will involve a stall and an indy talk on the main stage, and the National Eisteddfod will involve a stall and discussions in the Socieities Tent.

‘New suppliers’

YesCymru’s National Governing Body said they were also rethinking their communications strategy, after the future direction of the movement had been the subject of disagreement last year.

“A short term strategy was agreed upon, and a re-focus on campaigning, members and the grass-roots base of YesCymru was deemed to be priority, and a focus away from internal issues that had been such a prominent part of the communications focus of the past few months (i.e. the Gweithgor, the EGM, and elections),” they said.

They added that they were also looking for a new company to handle their communications.

“Although the bulk of the Social Media management and communications has been executed by our existing provider, the contract expired at the end of March, and a procurement process has been executed to identify new suppliers to provide the service,” they said.

