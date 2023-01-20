YesCymru’s first march of the year set to be ‘most ambitious yet’

All Under One Banner Cymru and YesCymru have announced their first March for Independence of 2023 will be held in Swansea on May 20.

The latest March for Independence follows events in Caernarfon, Merthyr, Wrexham and Cardiff in 2019 and 2022, with over 10,000 people attending the most recent march in the capital.

Elfed Williams, Chair of YesCymru said: “There is something special about coming together to march for an independent Wales and it’s great to see that the marches have grown every time with the Swansea march being the most ambitious yet!

“We look forward to working together with the people of Swansea to welcome people from all over Wales on 20th May. The cry for independence increases week by week as the people of Wales realise that the only way our country can thrive is to break away from this crumbling union.”

Most important

AUOBCymru’s Llywelyn ap Gwilym said: “The march in Swansea will be the sixth march for independence and the most important march so far.

“After more than a decade in power the Tory government in Westminster continues to debase our politics and our livelihoods. The situation is reaching a crisis point.

“A dozen years of austerity, cratering the economy in the middle of a cost-of-living crisis, rampant corruption around PPE procurement and the relentless dehumanising comments from the home secretary – the UK government keeps sinking to ever lower depths. Enough is enough!

“In Wales we can do better for ourselves, and we must. If we want to live in a country which treats people with dignity and respects people’s basic human rights, then there is no alternative: independence is the only answer.”

Marchers are encouraged to meet from 11.30am on Saturday 20th May at Wind Street Swansea with the march leaving promptly at 1pm.

