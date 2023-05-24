Ynys Môn bids to host Urdd National Eisteddfod in 2026

Anglesey Council has confirmed that Ynys Môn wants to host the Urdd National Eisteddfod in 2026.

Members of the Full Council unanimously supported a brought before them by Council Leader, Councillor Llinos Medi.

One of Europe’s largest youth festivals, the Urdd National Eisteddfod welcomes up to 95,000 visitors every year.

Ynys Môn last hosted the event in 2004.

The Eisteddfod consists of competitive singing, recitation, art, composition, dance and instrumental events for contestants aged between seven and 24 years. Regional qualifying heats are held around Wales.

Cllr Medi said hosting the event would provide a huge boost for the Welsh language, young people and local economy.

She said, “We as Anglesey County Council wish, in principle, to invite the Urdd National Eisteddfod to our County in 2026. The Eisteddfod is one of Europe’s main youth events and there would be no better place than Ynys Môn to stage a Welsh event for the young people of Wales.”

“I’d like to thank all my fellow Council members for unanimously supporting this notice of motion. We will now contact Urdd Gobaith Cymru and make them aware of our support for hosting the event in 2026.”

Cllr Medi added, “Many children and young people from Ynys Môn will, of course, be competing at the Urdd National Eisteddfod next week. I would also like to take this opportunity to wish them the best of luck in Llandovery.”

Next week sees the Urdd National Eisteddfod visiting Llandovery in Carmarthenshire for the first time (May 29 and June 3).

The first Urdd National Eisteddfod was held in Corwen in 1929.

County Council Chief Executive, Dylan J. Williams, said, “There is great local enthusiasm and eagerness to welcome this unique youth festival to the Island. This is a fantastic opportunity for us to show Ynys Môn at its best. We will now continue to work with our colleagues at the Urdd with the aim of hosting the Eisteddfod and welcoming the people of Wales in 2026.”

Urdd Gobaith Cymru is a National Voluntary Youth Organisation with over 55,000 members aged between 8 and 25.

Since its foundation in 1922 by Sir Ifan ab Owen Edwards, the organisation has provided opportunities for children and young people to enjoy experiences through the medium of Welsh.

The Urdd National Eisteddfod is usually held during the last week of May, coinciding with schools’ half term holiday, with the locations alternating annually between north and south Wales.

