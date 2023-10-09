Ynys Môn general election candidate vows to fight ‘poisonous Westminster establishment’

Plaid Cymru’s candidate for Ynys Môn, Llinos Medi, has vowed to fight the “poisonous and lying establishment in Westminster” if she wins the seat at the next general election.

Ms Medi, whose selection was confirmed last week, is the leader of the Plaid Cymru group and the first female leader of the local council.

Speaking at the party’s annual conference at the weekend, Ms Medi said that her upbringing, her hard work caring for others in a care home, leaving home at sixteen, and finding herself a homeless single mother, have given her “empathy and understanding”.

“I want to fight for a fair society. Looking at the poisonous and lying establishment in Westminster makes my blood boil,” she said.

“The Tory Conference was built on lies. How on earth have we reached a situation where politicians tell lies and don’t give a damn about doing so?

“We, the people, don’t deserve the truth in their eyes. They think more about their own image than what they have elected to do. That is why I am a very different prospective Member of Parliament. It’s not a career in politics I’m after, but a career making a difference to my home island – y fam ynys.”

Virginia Crosbie is the currently the MP for Ynys Môn, having won the seat in the 2019 general election.

She is the island’s first Conservative Member of Parliament since 1983.

Ms Crosbie secured the seat with 35.5% of the vote, beating Labour’s Mary Roberts (30.1%) and Plaid Cymru’s Aled ap Dafydd, who finished in third place (28.5%).

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

