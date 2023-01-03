Ynys Mon MP admits she wears a stab jacket to meet constituents
A Welsh Conservative MP said she wears a stab-proof jacket when meeting constituents, as she warned of the scale of abuse facing politicians.
Virginia Crosbie said that, following the murder of MP Sir David Amess, who was fatally stabbed during a constituency surgery in October 2021, she wears the protective garment for face-to-face meetings with local voters.
Ms Crosbie, who represents Ynys Mon, told GB News: “I have been in difficult situations. I have surgeries, I do face-to-face surgeries where I wear a stab jacket, obviously following the murder of David Amess.
“And also, I have security protection as well. I think it’s important I have direct contact with my constituents. And, unfortunately, this is one of the things I have to do to ensure that I can actually do the job that I was elected to do.”
Finchley Tory MP Mike Freer has previously said he and his staff had decided to wear stab vests and carry panic alarms for constituency surgeries.
Abuse
Ms Crosbie, who was first elected in December 2019, has spoken before about the threats and abuse she has received, and said things have not improved for MPs.
“Absolutely not. If anything, it’s even worse. And it’s not just myself – it’s a lot of other, particularly female, MPs. Even before we’ve had breakfast many of us have received one or two threats.”
She called for more “accountability” on social media.
“I think there’s an awful lot more that we can do in terms of social media and abuse. I think there needs to be more accountability.
“The reality is people can turn to social media with impunity. I believe Twitter accounts should be verified, and on Facebook there needs to be fines, and there needs to be fines on some of these social media companies for allowing this content.”
But Ms Crosbie said she would still urge people, especially women, to enter politics.
However, it comes as other MPs raised concerns that another politician could be killed before the safety of parliamentarians is improved.
Conservative MP James Sunderland told the Times: “I was the last MP to see David Amess.”
He said he feared that Sir David and Labour MP Jo Cox, who was murdered in 2016, “won’t be the last”.
“Heaven forbid it happens again, but it’s a question of when, not if, and what we have to do is do everything in our power to prepare us for those situations.”
Having met Rhun I doubt he will wear a stab-vest when he becomes the MP for Ynys Mon. What a pity we have fallen so far into a Tory nightmare in these islands…
There should be accountability on social media, but it should work both ways. The MPs and MS’s should also be held accountable for what they publish, they should not be allowed to post lies and many should have more decorum towards their opposition. It can be done, look at Finance which is heavily regulated and controls are in place for advertising including SM.
It is easier for the same MPs to blame the plebs though. The fish rots from the head and all these problems of hate have started with the rotten media and exacerbated by her government.
Sorry but there is absolutely no justification whatsoever for MPs (of any party) being murdered or being in fear of their lives.
After 6 years, we can say Brexit has begun. Of course no public servant should need a stab vest. But when Tories asked for Brexit, this is the world you asked for. You got what you asked for – no common ground – that is what Brexit means.
“Got what you asked for”??? Afraid thats an absolutely deplorable comment! There is no justification whatsoever for MPs (of any party) being murdered or being in fear of their lives.
The health minister and his bosses in no’s 10 and 11 has 70% of the population in fear of their lives…
No criticism from me on the wearing of stab protection but what I do find ironic is that we get to find this out via an interview given to a hate speech TV station which engages in rabble rousing on a daily basis. Bizarre.
I hope she doesn’t mean, stab me where the vest doesn’t cover.
Deeply disturbing to see some in the comment section here saying the MP has brought this upon herself because she’s a tory – there is absolutely no justification whatsoever for MPs (of any party) being murdered or being in fear of their lives.