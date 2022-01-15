Ynys Môn MP among top ten members who claimed most in utilities expenses last year

Ynys Môn’s MP Virginia Crosbie has been found to be among the Members of Parliament who claimed the most for their utilities, such as electricity and heating, in the 2020-21 financial year.

MPs who represent seats outside London can claim back an ‘accommodation budget,’ including rent and bills. If an MP owns the second property, they cannot use the budget for mortgage payments or rent, but they can claim a proportion of utility costs.

According to the published figures, Virginia Crosbie claimed a total of £2,634.12 in utilities last year.

She told the Daily Mail: “I was living and working on Anglesey during the lockdown in 2020 with my husband and three children. My home is an old farmhouse. I stopped claiming for utilities at the beginning of the 2021 financial year.”

Virginia Crosbie was sixth on the list of top claimants. The largest total was claimed by Stuart Anderson, MP for Wolverhampton South West, at £3,598.

A total of 316 of the 650 MPs put in utilities claims in 2020-2021, with the total claimed for gas and electricity reaching £206,717.

The figures are published every year by the Independent Parliamentary Standards Authority.

On Tuesday Virginia Crosbie voted against a Labour motion calling on the UK Government to cut the rate of VAT for household energy bills.