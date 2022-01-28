Ynys Môn MP conducts her first interview in Welsh after learning the language

Ynys Môn MP Virginia Crosbie has conducted her first-ever interview in Welsh after vowing to learn the language on her election in 2019.

Appearing on S4C’s Y Byd yn ei Le, which is presented by former Boris Johnson Spokesman and Director of External Affairs Guto Harri, she spoke about the Sue Gray report in the Welsh language.

Last summer Virginia Crosbie, who grew up in Essex but whose grandfather was a miner in Merthyr Tydfil, passed the Entry Level Welsh for Adults speaking test with a score of 95 per cent. She said that her father also grew up speaking Welsh in Monmouth.

She told y Byd yn ei Le in Welsh that she understood that the people of Ynys Môn were angry about the revelations at Downing Street but said that they were mainly focused on jobs and the development of Wylfa Newydd.

“I was pretty nervous doing the interview but I think I am now just about at the point where I can do it with preparation and a kind interviewer like Guto to help me,” speaking after the interview, she told the North Wales Chronicle.

“I remain far from being able to really talk at length on complicated subjects, but I do feel I am keeping my promise to learn the language and I’m getting there slowly.

“I hope my journey encourages others to learn Welsh too. It takes perseverance – something I have bags of!

“I’m determined to represent my Ynys Môn community by learning the native tongue and keeping our proud culture alive.”

The interview can be watched here at 1 minute 40 seconds.