Ynys Môn MP urged to refer herself to police after attending drinks event during Covid

The leader of Ynys Môn County Council has called for Virginia Crosbie, the island’s Conservative MP, to refer herself to police after she apologised for attending a drinks event in Parliament while Covid restrictions were still in place.

The Guido Fawkes website reported yesterday (26 June) that Ms Crosbie was the co-host of an alleged drinks event on December 8 2020, with the site quoting a WhatsApp message from Baroness Jenkin describing the event as “joint birthday drinks” to mark the pair turning 54 and 65 respectively.

Ms Crosbie, a former parliamentary private secretary to ex-health secretary Matt Hancock, confirmed the event took place but said she had not sent out any invitation.

“Regarding reports of an event held on 8th December 2020 I would like to set out the facts,” she said in a statement.

“The invitation for this event was not sent out by me. I attended the event briefly, I did not drink and I did not celebrate my birthday. I went home shortly after to be with my family.

“I apologise unreservedly for a momentary error of judgment in attending the event.”

Contempt

“Ms Crosbie has shown complete contempt towards the people she represents,” Plaid Cymru Leader of the County Council, Llinos Medi said.

“The people of Ynys Môn will be incredibly disappointed to learn that their Member of Parliament, Virginia Crosbie, broke Covid lockdown rules by partying in London in December 2020.

“As Parliamentary Private Secretary to Minister for Health and Social Care, Matt Hancock, at the time, Ms Crosbie would have been well aware that she was breaking the rules by attending a birthday party along with several other Conservative MPs.

“We are well aware of her readiness to blame politicians for any transgressions.

“By partying in London whilst we on Anglesey were keeping to the rules, Ms Crosbie has shown complete contempt towards the people she represents and for the laws she was partly responsible in creating.

“Under the circumstances, I would hope Ms Crosbie refers herself to the Metropolitan Police and to the Parliamentary Standards Commissioner so that they can investigate if the party was illegal and if any further action is necessary.”

Welsh Labour’s candidate for Ynys Môn at the next general election, Ieuan Môn Williams also criticised the MP.

“I understand why people have become sceptical about politics given the standard of behaviour, lies, and law breaking we have seen over the last few years,” he said.

“It is a slap in the face to all those decent people who followed the rules and did the right thing, often at great personal sacrifice.

“This comes on top of Ms Crosbie abstaining on the recent Johnson Partygate vote in Parliament. Come on Virginia, your constituents, and the country, deserve better than this.”

