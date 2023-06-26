Ynys Môn MP Virginia Crosbie apologises for attending ‘birthday drinks’ during Covid
A Conservative MP has apologised for attending an event in Parliament while Covid restrictions were still in place.
The Guido Fawkes website reported that Virginia Crosbie, MP for Ynys Mon, was the co-host of an alleged drinks event on December 8 2020, with the site quoting a WhatsApp message from Baroness Jenkin describing the event as “joint birthday drinks” to mark the pair turning 54 and 65 respectively.
The event came under the spotlight when Boris Johnson lashed out at the Privileges Committee ahead of its damning report into his conduct, and accused Sir Bernard Jenkin of “monstrous hypocrisy” for allegedly attending the event with his wife.
Ms Crosbie confirmed the event took place but said she had not sent out any invitation.
“Regarding reports of an event held on 8th December 2020 I would like to set out the facts,” she said in a statement.
“The invitation for this event was not sent out by me. I attended the event briefly, I did not drink and I did not celebrate my birthday. I went home shortly after to be with my family.
“I apologise unreservedly for a momentary error of judgment in attending the event.”
Ms Crosbie is a former parliamentary private secretary to ex-health secretary Matt Hancock.
If she was the co host to this” EVENT “ she must have had a hand in organising it ( an unlawful event ) playing with words does not wash, she states she did not send out the invitations so I assume it was either a co organiser or one of their staff or even the local postman that actually did the offending deed.
Again I say if it looks like bulls . . t and smells like bulls . . t it probably is bulls . . t again and again and again
She and Ms Jenkin are very close, colluding together to swell the ranks of Tory women in parliament…
Also close was Jake Berry visiting his in-laws in Rhoscolyn a number of times during lockdown…
You can’t get me I’m one of the gang…
There was a copper from the Wirral who was enjoying the surfing across the bay, who when quizzed produced his warrant card and claimed it entitled him to do just as he pleased…
How many more empty apologies from the do whatever we like party must we tolerate? Is this their counter obesity strategy? The reason I ask is that every meaningless Tory ‘sorry’ makes me want to chuck up my last meal.