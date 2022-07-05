Ynys Môn MP Virginia Crosbie resigns from UK Government, tells Johnson his position is ‘untenable’

Ynys Môn’s MP Virginia Crosbie has resigned from the UK Government.

She resigned as PPS to the Wales Office as Boris Johnson’s government was hit by a wave of resignations this evening. Earlier, Rishi Sunak has quit as chancellor and Sajid Javid has resigned as health secretary.

Virginia Crosbie, who was only elected under Boris Johnson’s leadership in 2019, said that the Prime Minister’s position was now “untenable”.

“I am of the view that if you continue in office then you risk irrevocably harming this government, and the Conservative party and will hand the keys of Downing Street to a Labour Party unfit to govern,” she said.

She cited the handling of the Chris Pincher row, after it emerged earlier today that the Prime Minister had “forgotten” about being told of previous allegations of “inappropriate” conduct.

“I have no idea what is happening at Downing Street but it appears you are either badly advised or unable to change or reform the dysfunctional operation at the centre of the government you lead,” she said.

Meanwhile, Andrew RT Davies, Leader of the Welsh Conservatives in the Senedd, said that Boris Johnson needed to show that he had control of the party.

“I’ve always said it was essential for the Prime Minister to hold the confidence of our country, party and parliament,” he said.

“It’s disappointing that in recent months the government has struggled to deliver on its important agenda and manifesto commitments that were overwhelmingly endorsed in 2019.

“The Prime Minister must now prove that he can deliver on his mandate.”

Her full statement:

Dear Prime Minister.

I write to inform you of my resignation as Parliamentary Private Secretary at the Welsh Office. It has been an honour to serve in the department alongside my wonderful colleagues.

Sadly, I am forced to say that the sheer number of allegations of impropriety and illegality — many of them centred around Downing Street and your Premiership – is quite simply making your position untenable.

I am of the view that if you continue in office then you risk irrevocably harming this government, and the Conservative party and will hand the keys of Downing Street to a Labour Party unfit to govern.

The inaccurate and contradictory statements over what you knew about the former Deputy Chief Whip’s conduct before you appointed him was the last straw. I cannot continue to defend your actions to my Ynys Mon constituents who are rightly very angry.

Like others, I have given you the benefit of the doubt on many occasions. This was in the hope you would gain control of the situation. However, I believe the situation is becoming worse.

I have no idea what is happening at Downing Street but it appears you are either badly advised or unable to change or reform the dysfunctional operation at the centre of the government you lead.

This dysfunction in no way reflects on the brilliant work many ministers are doing in other areas of government — often despite what is happening around yourself and your immediate entourage.

The situation is even more distressing when I consider what you have achieved with Brexit, in getting the country through the pandemic and in your leadership regarding the war in Ukraine.

I am also incredibly grateful for the support you have shown for nuclear power here on Anglesey and what that means to my constituents. My hope is this will be a lasting legacy.

However, these considerable achievements continue to be overshadowed by the simple calculation I believe the country has made – that you cannot be trusted to tell the truth. This can never be a position to inhabit for anyone in public life, let alone a Prime Minister.

The party I love, and this government are now facing continued distraction, scandal, and allegations of cover up. It is not representative of the vast majority of my colleagues.

They are hardworking, committed MPs and ministers who care deeply about their constituents and their country. They have supported you when many would have not done so. That is to their credit, but I am of the view that support is being abused.

I know the Conservative Party and this government are not broken at the core, but I believe they are now broken at the top. I fully understand my junior position in the government means little. I do this only because my conscience asks it of me and my silence on this most important of matters — ethics in public life – is in danger of condoning your actions.

You have achieved much, but I have no confidence you can achieve anything further other than leading the party into opposition and further debasing the office you have the honour to hold.

I know you love this country. You can serve it one last time by leaving office.

Yours sincerely,

Virginia Crosbie

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

