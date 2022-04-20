Ynys Môn MP wants ‘Great British Nuclear’ HQ to be in the north of Wales

The MP for Ynys Môn has asked for the UK Government’s new body Great British Nuclear to be headquartered in the north of Wales.

The UK Government confirmed two weeks ago its intention to push ahead with a nuclear project at the Wylfa site on the island of Anglesey.

A new body, Great British Nuclear, will be launched to set up eight new reactors producing up to 24 gigawatts (GW) of electricity by 2050.

Ynys Môn MP Virginia Crosbie, who has described herself as an ‘atomic kitten’, said in the House of Commons that Great British Nuclear should also be located in Wales.

“I am delighted that Wylfa is specifically included in the British energy security strategy, and I look forward to welcoming the Energy Minister to Ynys Môn in a few weeks,” she said.

“The new Wylfa nuclear plant will bring local jobs for local people. Will the Minister consider discounting electricity bills for locals, and locating the headquarters of the new Great British Nuclear vehicle in north Wales, in recognition of the nuclear expertise and heritage in the area?”

Business and Energy Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng paid tribute to Virginia Crosbie’s lobbying for a new Wylfa on Anglesey.

“I think I would be getting a bit ahead of myself if I were to decide here and now at the Dispatch Box where that body will be sited,” he said.

“But I pay tribute to my hon. Friend’s tireless and passionate advocacy for the nuclear industry. She, among a number of others in this Chamber, has been a brilliant champion, and I look forward to working with her to drive nuclear power in Wylfa and across the country.”

Egino

It was revealed yesterday that a second reactor in Wales, at Trawsfynydd, could also receive UK regulatory approval by mid-2024.

In an interview with Reuters, Paul Stein, chairman of Rolls-Royce Small Modular Reactors said the reactors will be able to produce power for the grid by 2029.

Rolls-Royce has secured £450m for the venture to build mini nuclear reactors and last year said that there was a “pretty high probability” Trawsfynydd could house the first reactor by the early 2030s.

Trawsfynydd is the site of the decommissioned Magnox nuclear power station that ran between 1965 and 1991.

Last year the Welsh Government appointed Mike Tynan, former head of UK operations at US nuclear engineering group Westinghouse, as the CEO of Cwmni Egino with the aim of resurrecting the Trawsfynydd site.

Wylfa on Anglesey had also been mentioned as a potential site for Rolls Royce SMR but last month was confirmed as the favoured location for the construction of new nuclear power station to be built two American companies, Westinghouse and Bechtel.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

