Ynys Môn MP wants ‘Great British Nuclear’ HQ to be in the north of Wales
The MP for Ynys Môn has asked for the UK Government’s new body Great British Nuclear to be headquartered in the north of Wales.
The UK Government confirmed two weeks ago its intention to push ahead with a nuclear project at the Wylfa site on the island of Anglesey.
A new body, Great British Nuclear, will be launched to set up eight new reactors producing up to 24 gigawatts (GW) of electricity by 2050.
Ynys Môn MP Virginia Crosbie, who has described herself as an ‘atomic kitten’, said in the House of Commons that Great British Nuclear should also be located in Wales.
“I am delighted that Wylfa is specifically included in the British energy security strategy, and I look forward to welcoming the Energy Minister to Ynys Môn in a few weeks,” she said.
“The new Wylfa nuclear plant will bring local jobs for local people. Will the Minister consider discounting electricity bills for locals, and locating the headquarters of the new Great British Nuclear vehicle in north Wales, in recognition of the nuclear expertise and heritage in the area?”
Business and Energy Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng paid tribute to Virginia Crosbie’s lobbying for a new Wylfa on Anglesey.
“I think I would be getting a bit ahead of myself if I were to decide here and now at the Dispatch Box where that body will be sited,” he said.
“But I pay tribute to my hon. Friend’s tireless and passionate advocacy for the nuclear industry. She, among a number of others in this Chamber, has been a brilliant champion, and I look forward to working with her to drive nuclear power in Wylfa and across the country.”
Egino
It was revealed yesterday that a second reactor in Wales, at Trawsfynydd, could also receive UK regulatory approval by mid-2024.
In an interview with Reuters, Paul Stein, chairman of Rolls-Royce Small Modular Reactors said the reactors will be able to produce power for the grid by 2029.
Rolls-Royce has secured £450m for the venture to build mini nuclear reactors and last year said that there was a “pretty high probability” Trawsfynydd could house the first reactor by the early 2030s.
Trawsfynydd is the site of the decommissioned Magnox nuclear power station that ran between 1965 and 1991.
Last year the Welsh Government appointed Mike Tynan, former head of UK operations at US nuclear engineering group Westinghouse, as the CEO of Cwmni Egino with the aim of resurrecting the Trawsfynydd site.
Wylfa on Anglesey had also been mentioned as a potential site for Rolls Royce SMR but last month was confirmed as the favoured location for the construction of new nuclear power station to be built two American companies, Westinghouse and Bechtel.
How does this benefit Ms Crosbie, shares? a seat on the board of directors in a few years? links with construction contracts? why doesn’t she get behind renewable energy?
Nuclear is a retrograde step. Why doesn’t she give support to wind and solar? Her fellow Tory, Kwasi Kwarteng, has apparently described wind turbines as “an eyesore”. If so, doesn’t he also see nuclear power stations as eyesores?
How, I wonder, do we persuade Virginia Radiation Crosbie that using the sites to build renewable energy plant such as wave power machines, current turbines and wind turbines would also bring jobs to the areas around the old nuclear sites. The difference is that more of that money would stay in Wales since the renewables all use technolgies that can be built in Wales. Do we need to flood her with emails to point out the error of her ways?
Nuclear provides well-paid jobs but only quality risk-free jobs for the few located well away from the reactors – admin, managerial etc. Renewable energy provides high quality jobs at all levels, and at much lower cost per job. Nuclear does not make economic sense, and cannot escape its dangerous legacy of waste. Virginia Crosbie is probably not as interested in nuclear jobs though, except in the boardroom. Her main objective is pre-emptive – to halt independence. Those who seek real independence for Cymru should stand against the nuclear menace – in local and national elections, in our communities – and… Read more »
It may be perfectly understandable for a UK unionist politician wanting to promote Great British Nuclear in Wales. What would be perverse however would be to see any politicians committed to Welsh independence going along with such an agenda. Surely Wales already produces more than enough power for its own needs in any case. At the same time, it is also clear that nuclear power is the wrong solution for unionists and separatists alike. Whilst our politicians are desperately seeking 20th century solutions to our future energy needs, renewable technology is making nuclear power increasingly futile. As this newspaper article… Read more »
I am not philosophically against these new nukes but why site one capable of powering a million homes on an island with around 30,000 households when the demand is 120 miles away in Lancashire?
Of course the costs of burying 400 kV transmission lines at £5Bn/km make it economic folly as well as the fact that Wales already exports electricity make the business case a farce but these are Tories after all.