Ynys Môn Senedd Member bids to run 500k before turning 50 to raise money for Ukraine

The Member of the Senedd for Ynys Môn has set himself the challenge of completing fifty 10k runs to raise money towards the Ukraine Humanitarian Appeal.

Rhun ap Iorwerth MS is hoping to complete his challenge before he turns 50 later this summer.

He says his aim is to raise funds for the Disasters Emergency Committee’s Ukraine Humanitarian Appeal and has set up a Just Giving page for donations.

The challenge started on March 23, where he completed the first 10k run in a time of 59’24.

He says since its launch he has already received offers of support from people contacting his office, and others have offered to join him on the road.

He hopes that the challenge will highlight the real need for continued help for those tragically affected by Russia’s war on Ukraine.

Challenge

Rhun said he will be sharing his progress on his social media channels over the coming weeks and months, and is hoping for donations from as little as 10p for every run, £5 in total.

“The situation in Ukraine is both frightening and heart breaking. Thousands have lost their lives and millions are living in fear, have lost their homes or have had to flee from the fighting. They need our help,’ he said.

“It’s my 50th birthday at the end of this summer. To try and raise some money, my aim is to run 10km 50 times.

“It’s a challenge for me, but more importantly it’s an opportunity to highlight the real need for our help.

“If you could donate as little as 10p for every time I run – £5 in total – I would be so grateful. I’ve done two runs so far this week, in times of 59’24 and 59’48.

“I’m overwhelmed that people’s generosity has led to over £500 being raised towards the appeal already! Diolch!”

The link to support this appeal can be found here

