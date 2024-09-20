Yorkshire close in on promotion with convincing win over Glamorgan

Yorkshire bowled Glamorgan out for 209 to win by 186 runs and put themselves on the verge of a return to Vitality County Championship Division One with one round of matches to go.

A draw and a couple of bonus points in their final game home to Northamptonshire would clinch promotion, as they lead third-placed Middlesex by 15 points, 20 behind leaders Sussex, after taking the final three Glamorgan wickets in an hour.

Yorkshire were relegated by a single point two years ago and were handicapped by a points deduction last season.

One Day Cup Final

Glamorgan’s focus turns to the Royal London One Day Cup Final against Somerset at Trent Bridge on Sunday as they try to bring silverware back to Sophia Gardens this season despite their Championship disappointment.

James Harris and Asa Tribe started the morning knowing they had a mountain to climb, even if the target was to survive until forecast bad weather later in the day.

Yorkshire opening bowlers Ben Coad and Matthew Fisher had to be patient for half an hour before Fisher was able to get one to cut away and bowl Asa Tribe for 58.

Fisher pinned Andy Gorvin lbw a few balls later and, although Harris kept plugging away at the other end, he was bowled by Jordan Thompson for 49 after putting on 41 a last-wicket partnership with Ben Morris.

