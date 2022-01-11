You’ll have to walk up the Wyddfa: Snowdon train won’t reach the summit this year

Visitors to Wales’ highest mountain will have to complete at least part of the journey on foot this year after owners of the rail service up the mountain confirmed that it would not reach the summit in 2022.

Due to Covid furlough of staff they were unable to complete work on the tracks on the highest part of the mountain, they said.

The railway has been closed all Winter and will be reopened on April 1st, but will only travel to Clogwyn station.

From there it’s another 951 feet and 1.2 mile walk to the summit, almost one-fourth of the height of the mountain. The distance can be covered in about 45 minutes.

“As a result of the pandemic and the majority of our workforce being furloughed we were left with insufficient time to complete essential winter works on the upper part of the track,” the owners said in a statement.

“The summit building, Hafod Eryri, will remain closed for the 2022 season, as there will be no access for service trains or staff, as a result of the upper mountain track work and will open as normal for 2023.

“We are pleased to announce that we have reintroduced our Heritage Steam Experience for 2022 which will be running to Clogwyn Station from the 3rd June until the 11th September.

“We apologise to any customers who wished to travel to the summit but hope they can still appreciate the fantastic and unique journey up to Clogwyn.”

The tourist railway runs for 4.7 miles from Llanberis to the summit of Snowdon, and is the only cogwheel railway remaining in Wales or the wider UK. It usually remains closed from November until March and services stop short of the summit in bad weather.

It was built between December 1894 and February 1896. A passenger, Ellis Griffith Roberts of Llanberis, died on the opening day after a locomotive derailed and fell down the mountain. Since then the service has run largely without incident.