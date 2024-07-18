Young entrepreneur strikes gold with Welsh learning resources

Stephen Price

A young Welsh learner has been overwhelmed by the response to his sellout Welsh learning resources – including a Welsh grammar mat, bookmark and notebook which aim to take the pressure off Welsh learning.

Gwilym Morgan from Cardiff came up with the idea for a range of Welsh learning resources, including his latest – a handy desk mat – after trying to memorise Welsh grammar in including the alphabet, mutations, tenses, as well as some important questions and answers which many learners struggle to get to grips with.

Gwilym’s A4 ‘Gramadeg Cymraeg Allweddol i ddysgwyr’ mat features a grammar guide for Welsh learners, featuring the alphabet, mutations, tenses and other important grammar notes.

The concise A4 mat provides an excellent reference point for most learners’ Welsh grammar needs, with a clear and comprehensive Welsh grammar guide.

Turning point

Gwilym told Nation.Cymru: “I created our grammar mats for Welsh learners as a means of helping others to get to grips with tricky Welsh Grammar.

“Having learned Welsh myself through an English-medium school, it is my second language, and I am still learning.

“I established GM Notebooks in 2021, but May 2023 was a turning point for me and the business as I was awarded the Medal y Dysgwyr at the Urdd Eisteddfod.

Since this time, I have wanted to focus more on Welsh Language resources most recently introducing our Key Grammar Mat for Learners.”

Eager to use Welsh throughout the day, including at work, the idea of a desk mat meant that Gwilym didn’t have to refer back to notes and books throughout the day.

He added: “Still now, after learning Welsh for 7 years, sometimes I need to check back on the basics and so I thought a mat like this is the perfect thing as you can put it where you want; use it as a placemat, desk mat, stick it on the wall, the fridge or slot it in to a folder or notebook.

“It’s a cheat sheet / reference guide for you to look back on when you need to.

“The mat follows a popular Treigladau Bookmark and the “Llyfr Nodiadau i Ddysgwyr Cymraeg” (Notebook for Welsh Learners) all designed to help Welsh Learners.

“When designing the products, I have in mind any Welsh learner from a Year 7 student to adults learning with the Dysgu Cymraeg scheme.

“I’m really enjoying seeing people enjoying grammar.

“As a ‘grammar nerd’ I really love learning about why things happen (sometimes it doesn’t always make sense in Welsh) and the etymology of words and so it’s a truly magical thing to help others love grammar and Welsh.”

Gwilym’s Welsh Grammar Mat can be purchased at https://gmnotebooks.sumupstore.com/

He has also introduced a bundle for learners including the Grammar Mat, Treigladau Bookmark and Learner’s Notebook which can be ordered at https://gmnotebooks.sumupstore.com/product/learner-s-bundle-grammar-mat-treigladau-bookmark-learner-s-notebook

