Young nature lover becomes national champion for butterflies and moths

A young ecologist from Wales has landed a dream role as a UK champion for butterflies and moths.

Chloe Mills, 22, from Swansea is one of 10 members of a new Youth Panel at national charity Butterfly Conservation.

The panel will represent young nature lovers at festivals and demonstrations and in the charity’s annual Big Butterfly Count, to inspire a new generation of conservationists and campaigners.

Chloe, who went to Swansea University, recently worked as a research assistant on a sand dune site in South Wales which helped her discover a love of butterflies.

Inspiration

She said: “I’m so excited to be a part of the Youth Panel – it’s allowed me to meet other young people who love nature just like me and given me opportunities to learn more about butterflies and moths.

“Heading out in nature with the panel has also allowed me to see my first ever Peacock butterfly in Dorset! I hope to uplift and encourage other young people to spend time in nature across the UK and hopefully spot some more new species along the way.”

Butterfly Conservation created the Youth Panel, with support from the National Lottery Heritage Fund, to engage more young people with nature.

It comes after the charity declared a UK-wide Butterfly Emergency in September following the worst-ever results in its annual Big Butterfly Count.

With less than one per cent of Butterfly Conservation’s current supporters and volunteers under 25, the Youth Panel is on a mission to inspire and engage the next generation.

The first 10 members are aged 16-to-25 come from across England, Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland.

Butterfly Conservation Head of Engagement Kate Merry said: “We are seeing the impacts of climate change at a scary rate right now, and we know that the next generation, today’s young people, will be hugely affected.

“That’s why we’re thrilled to have appointed our first-ever Youth Panel, and to give young voices a platform in the world of conservation. Their passion for nature is inspiring, and we can’t wait to see the positive, fresh ideas they’ll bring to the table, not just for us but for the wider conservation community as well.”

Involvement

The panel will meet at least once a month and help organise and run events to get more young people involved in conservation. The members are particularly keen to hear about activities they could get involved with in their local areas and have asked people to get in touch.

Young nature lovers can sign up to the youth panel’s email newsletter for regular updates on their activities and the charity’s work.

The current panel are in post for at least a year, with the option to stay on for another year. Butterfly Conservation will then look at opening places for new members.

To contact the panel, email Matty Donaldson on [email protected].

Sign up for the youth panel email newsletter at butterfly-conservation.org/youth-panel and follow the charity @savebutterflies on social media.

