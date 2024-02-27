Young people from Palestine visit Wales

A group of 10 young people from the West Bank are embarking on a meaningful journey to Wales as part of a wider tour of the United Kingdom.

Scheduled between 28 and 29 February, the young representatives will visit Cardiff and Newport to share their compelling stories of living in an environment marked by continuous tension, shedding light on the current situation in Palestine.

Meeting with Jeremy Miles

The Welsh Centre for International Affairs (WCIA) is working in partnership with the Urdd to organise a comprehensive program for the visiting young people.

Their itinerary includes engaging sessions with the Newport Youth Council and a meeting with Jeremy Miles, Minister for Education and Welsh Language.

After a stay at the Urdd centre in Cardiff, they will proceed to Mid Wales. Facilitated by the Camden – Abu Dis Friendship Association (CADFA), their UK tour will connect them with like-minded young individuals who share a passion for peace, human rights, and international understanding.

The objectives of this visit encompass:

Facilitating an exchange of experiences between young Palestinians and their UK counterparts.

Broadening outreach to raise awareness about the human rights situation in Palestine.

Empowering the participants to create media content with a focus on human rights.

As part of the media content creation process, a video project entitled ‘Beyond the Checkpoints’ will illuminate the lives of these individuals in the West Bank.

The Urdd has organised a special opportunity for the young Palestinians to meet the young people responsible for crafting this year’s Message of Peace and Goodwill, adding a unique dimension to their experience.

“Challenging times”

Jane Harries, Peace Education Coordinator at the WCIA, said: “The visit with the 10 young people from Palestine aims to raise the profile of their experiences in the West Bank.

“It provides a valuable opportunity for Welsh young people to connect with and learn from them, to form relationships and to share more widely their desire for peace, particularly during these challenging times for the Palestinian people.”

This impactful visit has been made possible through funding from the Welsh Government’s Taith scheme, with additional support from Academi Heddwch Cymru.

