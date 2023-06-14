Young people in Wales call for Welsh language education for all

As part of a response to the Government’s white paper on the Welsh Language Education Act, Welsh language campaigners have submitted 240 messages from children and young people calling for Welsh-medium education for all.

The Welsh Government is currently consulting on a Welsh medium education act and campaigners have described the proposals as a “big step forward” but say it still isn’t enough.

Mabli Siriol Jones, Chair of Cymdeithas yr Iaith’s Education Group said: “It proposes that only 50% of pupils receive Welsh-medium education by 2050 – but what about the other 50%?

“Every school needs to be put on a journey to become Welsh-medium over time and every pupil should receive a Welsh education – whatever their background, wherever they live – to ensure that when they leave school they’re able to speak Welsh confidently.

“It is important that the voice of young people is heard so at the Urdd Eisteddfod we asked them to say why they believe that everyone should have a Welsh-medium education.

“The responses were very positive, from pupils who are currently in Welsh-medium education and want everyone to have the same opportunities as them, and from pupils who don’t receive Welsh-medium education but see that they will miss out on all kinds of work and cultural opportunities in the future, by not having a Welsh education.”

Opportunities

Among those presenting the cards were some who studied Welsh as a second language subject at school and left without being able to speak Welsh confidently, and who have learned Welsh as adults.

They say they have missed opportunities and echoed the calls of young people for Welsh-medium education for all.

Mabli Siriol Jones added: “The Welsh Government has an opportunity to ensure that another generation of young people does not leave school unable to speak Welsh confidently – by setting a goal in the Welsh Education Act that every pupil in Wales will receive a Welsh-medium education by 2050.”

