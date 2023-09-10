‘Young people will be the driving force that leads Wales towards our future independence’- Liz Saville Roberts

Plaid Cymru’s Westminster leader Liz Saville Roberts will tell an international conference today that young people will be “the driving force” behind the delivery of Welsh independence.

The MP for Dwyfor Meirionnydd is joining pro-independence politicians from Catalonia, Quebec, Scotland, the Basque Country and the Faroe Islands to promote the principle of self-determination.

At the conference, which is taking place in Barcelona, she will highlight a recent poll that shows a majority of people under 35 years in Wales supporting independence.

The conference, organised by the European Free Alliance, the European political party of which Plaid Cymru is a member, takes place amid a period of intense political negotiation in Catalonia and Spain.

An amnesty law, recognition and respect for the “democratic legitimacy” of Catalonia’s independence movement and the creation of a mechanism to verify future political agreements with Madrid were the red lines set out by separatist leader Carles Puigdemont last Tuesday (5 September) for the start of formal negotiations to reinstate Spain’s Socialist acting Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez.

Ms Saville Roberts will say that the outcome of the negotiations “matters to us in Wales and to nations across Europe.”

National Day

Tomorrow (11 September) is the National Day of Catalonia, commemorating the fall of Barcelona during the War of the Spanish Succession in 1714 and the subsequent loss of Catalan institutions and laws.

In her address, Ms Saville Roberts will say: “Ahead of the National Day of Catalonia, Catalan independentists are leading by example, using their leverage for the benefit of their nation.

“What happens in the current negotiations between the Catalan nationalists and Spanish unionists over the formation of the next Spanish Government matters to us in Wales and to nations across Europe.

“A successful negotiation shows the value of working together with those who may not be our natural bedfellows, for the benefit of our people.

“Plaid Cymru has had recent experience of this with our co-operation agreement with the Labour Welsh Government following the Welsh Parliament elections in 2021. We had a challenging election, but we did not give up.

“Thanks to Plaid Cymru, the Constitutional Commission was established to consider and develop options for fundamental reform of the constitutional structures of the United Kingdom. Thanks to Plaid Cymru, this Welsh Government Commission – under a Labour Government, the sister party to PSOE, has delivered a report stating that there are three viable options for Wales, which includes independence.

“Independence is the method for us to create hope for the future and to create an outward looking nation that delivers opportunities for our people.

“Underinvestment and unfair funding form the crux of the unequal union of broken promises-delivered by the Tories at Westminster and defended by the Labour party in Wales through their support for the stagnant status-quo which has failed Wales,” she will add.

“Plaid Cymru are more determined than ever to work with others in nations in Europe and further afield who strive to deliver fairer, more prosperous and greener societies through independence. A future independent Wales must have strong ties with our European friends and neighbours.

“The people of Wales are waking up to the idea that there is another way, another future, another choice. And that choice firmly resides with the people of Wales.

“Recent polling conducted this summer showed that a majority of young people, those under 35, said they would vote for independence. There is clear hope for the future, young people will be the driving force that leads Wales towards our future independence.”

