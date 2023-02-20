Young Welsh lifesavers honoured at Buckingham Palace

A group of young St John Ambulance Cymru volunteers have been honoured for their achievements at a special reception in Buckingham Palace.

The ceremony was attended by HRH The Princess Royal, the Commandant-in-Chief (Youth) of St John Ambulance and was organised by St John Ambulance in a celebration of the achievements of inspirational young people from across the UK.

Badgers Alfie-Jay Probert, Tyler Elphinstone, and Megan Edwards were recognised for achieving the Super Badger Award and Cadets Olivia Barry, Grace Morgan, Bethan Morgan, Teleri Cook and Isabella Jones were invited having achieved the prestigious Grand Prior Award.

To attain the Super Badger Award, Badgers must complete badges in 9 of the 15 subjects offered, where they can learn about everything from making their own ice cream, the human body, recycling, keeping safe and first aid.

The Grand Prior’s Award is the ultimate Cadet achievement demonstrating commitment, compassion and self-improvement.

Support

Cadets must learn first aid, the history of the organisation and personal health and wellbeing and part of St John Ambulance’s aim is to support young people towards careers and aspirations within the health and social care sector.

The day began at St John Priory Church in Clerkenwell, London, where the representatives from St John Ambulance Cymru were able to meet with other young people from other UK divisions.

Then they were taken to Buckingham Palace where they met HRH The Princess Royal.

St John Ambulance Cymru Young People’s Development Officer, Jessica Bogunovic said: “The Princess Royal took the time to speak to every single one of the young people and it was such a wonderful experience.

“It was a pleasure to see their hard work being recognised at such a high profile event.”

Learning

Young Adult of the Year Laura Jolliffe, from the Griffithstown Division said, “I was invited to the palace after winning the National Young Adult of the year competition back in 2021.

“Attending the young achievers reception was such an amazing, once in a lifetime experience. The grand and elegant interior of the palace exceeded all of my expectations and I felt honoured to be able to experience it with a group of other amazing young people.

“Meeting HRH Princess Anne was a such a surreal experience, and a moment that I won’t forget for the rest of my life.”

Rebekah Burns, St John Ambulance Cymru’s National Safeguarding Manager and Children and Young People’s Lead said, “We are proud to celebrate and support our children and young people at this prestigious award event in Buckingham Palace.

“They attend hundreds of hours of learning opportunities and community volunteering, over several years, which all contribute to gaining the highest awards we bestow.

“It’s a real honour to support our children and young people in being life savers for their families, communities and our country.

